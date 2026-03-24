Antoine Forest: 11 key things to know about Jazz Aviation pilot killed in LaGuardia airport crash

We found Antoine Forest's Facebook account. He has been listed as a Jazz Aviation pilot. The crash victim often posted photos from planes and his several adventures.

“These were two young men at the start of their careers so it’s an absolute tragedy,” FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said at a press conference on Monday.

Antoine Forest has been identified as one of the pilots killed in Sunday's Air Canada Express crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Forest and another pilot were the only fatalities in the accident.

Crash left dozens injured The collision, involving a CRJ-900 aircraft and a Port Authority fire truck, injured more than 40 passengers, crew members and first responders. Most victims were treated for minor injuries and later released.

Operated under Jazz Aviation Forest was flying for Jazz Aviation LP, which operates regional flights under the Air Canada Express banner.

Family details Forest's Facebook page had his family members mentioned. Cédric Forest is listed as his brother, Manon Turpin has mother, and Jeannette Gagnier as grandmother. Antonie was married to a woman named Kahina Gagnon.

Home in Canada Antonie's social media further revealed that he was based out of Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec.

Profession Forest was a lifeguard before he joined Jazz Aviation in December, 2022, as per his Facebook account.

Collision occurred during runway response The crash happened as a firetruck crossed the runway after receiving clearance to respond to another aircraft reporting an onboard odor.

At the same time, the Air Canada flight was also cleared to land — placing both on a collision path.

Read More: LaGuardia airport crash: What led to collision between aircraft and fire truck?

Air traffic control under scrutiny Preliminary details suggest both the aircraft and the emergency vehicle were given clearance by the same air traffic controller, raising questions that are now part of the ongoing investigation.

Union pays tribute “The loss of our two fellow crewmembers onboard Flight 8646 is a profound tragedy,” union President Jason Ambrosi said in a statement.

Airline expresses condolences “Today is an incredibly difficult day for our airline, our employees, and most importantly, the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident involving flight 8646,” said Jazz Aviation President Doug Clarke.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our two pilots and our unwavering support to those who have been injured.”