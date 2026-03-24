Antoine Forest: 11 key things to know about Jazz Aviation pilot killed in LaGuardia airport crash
Antoine Forest has been identified as one of the pilots killed in Sunday's Air Canada Express crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
Antoine Forest has been identified as one of the pilots killed in Sunday's Air Canada Express crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Forest and another pilot were the only fatalities in the accident.
“These were two young men at the start of their careers so it’s an absolute tragedy,” FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said at a press conference on Monday.
Read More: LaGuardia update: First flight takes off after tragic Air Canada crash; airport says ‘expect delays'
10 things we have learned about Antoine Forest
Social media profiles and photos surface
We found Antoine Forest's Facebook account. He has been listed as a Jazz Aviation pilot. The crash victim often posted photos from planes and his several adventures.
Crash left dozens injured
The collision, involving a CRJ-900 aircraft and a Port Authority fire truck, injured more than 40 passengers, crew members and first responders. Most victims were treated for minor injuries and later released.
Operated under Jazz Aviation
Forest was flying for Jazz Aviation LP, which operates regional flights under the Air Canada Express banner.
Family details
Forest's Facebook page had his family members mentioned. Cédric Forest is listed as his brother, Manon Turpin has mother, and Jeannette Gagnier as grandmother. Antonie was married to a woman named Kahina Gagnon.
Home in Canada
Antonie's social media further revealed that he was based out of Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec.
Profession
Forest was a lifeguard before he joined Jazz Aviation in December, 2022, as per his Facebook account.
Collision occurred during runway response
The crash happened as a firetruck crossed the runway after receiving clearance to respond to another aircraft reporting an onboard odor.
At the same time, the Air Canada flight was also cleared to land — placing both on a collision path.
Read More: LaGuardia airport crash: What led to collision between aircraft and fire truck?
Air traffic control under scrutiny
Preliminary details suggest both the aircraft and the emergency vehicle were given clearance by the same air traffic controller, raising questions that are now part of the ongoing investigation.
Union pays tribute
“The loss of our two fellow crewmembers onboard Flight 8646 is a profound tragedy,” union President Jason Ambrosi said in a statement.
Airline expresses condolences
“Today is an incredibly difficult day for our airline, our employees, and most importantly, the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident involving flight 8646,” said Jazz Aviation President Doug Clarke.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our two pilots and our unwavering support to those who have been injured.”
Emergency response and aftermath
Following the crash, emergency teams rushed to the scene as the aircraft and fire vehicle were heavily damaged. The airport was temporarily shut down to allow rescue operations and investigation efforts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More