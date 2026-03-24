LaGuardia update: First flight takes off after tragic Air Canada crash; airport says ‘expect delays'

A single runway at the LaGuardia Airport in New York reopened after a crash involving an accident involving an Air Canada plane earlier on Monday prompted a shutdown. NBC News reported that the first plane since the crash took off from LaGuardia airport at 2:08pm ET. A Spirit Airlines aircraft next to the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. (REUTERS)

As only one terminal is open starting 2pm EST, LaGuardia authorities said that passengers should expect delays. Most airlines flying out of LaGuardia are expected to face delays amid the accident earlier.

The accident involved an Air Canada plane hitting a Port Authority truck at the airport early Monday morning at the LaGuardia airport runway. The collision led to the death of the pilot and the co-pilot operating the flight.

There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the aircraft. 41 of them suffered minor to serious injuries, airport authorities confirmed. 32 of the injured passengers were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and later released. The injuries of the rest are serious and will require a longer stay at the hospital, they added.

Also read: ‘STOP, STOP, STOP’: LaGuardia ATC panics as Air Canada Express plane collides with fire truck

As of now, the deceased pilots have not been identified.

Earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had said that the airport will remain closed till 2pm ET, when a single runway was slated to reopen. No clear timeline for the reopening of the rest of runway was provided.

"As operations resume, travelers should expect residual delays and cancellations," a statement from the FAA read. "Travelers are strongly encouraged to check with their carrier before departing for the airport."

Also read: LaGuardia airport crash: What led to collision between aircraft and fire truck?

Air Canada President Issue Statement Michael Rousseau, the President and CEO of Air Canada, issued a statement calling it a "somber day" at the company.

Rousseau said that the details around the crash are unclear at the moment as the investigation is at an "early stage." He added that the "circumstances are still being assessed.”

“Today is a very somber day at Air Canada,” Rousseau said. “First and most importantly, I want to express our deepest sorrow for everyone affected.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also reacted to the crash, telling reporters: “My heart goes out to the families of the two pilots, Canadian pilots. Certainly, a very tragic outcome."

Hochul added that she has been briefed on the situation and is coordinating with local authorities regarding the rescue and treatment of those injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.