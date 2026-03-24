LaGuardia update: First flight takes off after tragic Air Canada crash; airport says ‘expect delays'
LaGuardia reopened one runway after an Air Canada crash Monday; first flight departed at 2pm ET. With limited operations, passengers should expect delays.
A single runway at the LaGuardia Airport in New York reopened after a crash involving an accident involving an Air Canada plane earlier on Monday prompted a shutdown. NBC News reported that the first plane since the crash took off from LaGuardia airport at 2:08pm ET.
As only one terminal is open starting 2pm EST, LaGuardia authorities said that passengers should expect delays. Most airlines flying out of LaGuardia are expected to face delays amid the accident earlier.
The accident involved an Air Canada plane hitting a Port Authority truck at the airport early Monday morning at the LaGuardia airport runway. The collision led to the death of the pilot and the co-pilot operating the flight.
There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the aircraft. 41 of them suffered minor to serious injuries, airport authorities confirmed. 32 of the injured passengers were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and later released. The injuries of the rest are serious and will require a longer stay at the hospital, they added.
Also read: ‘STOP, STOP, STOP’: LaGuardia ATC panics as Air Canada Express plane collides with fire truck
As of now, the deceased pilots have not been identified.
Earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had said that the airport will remain closed till 2pm ET, when a single runway was slated to reopen. No clear timeline for the reopening of the rest of runway was provided.
"As operations resume, travelers should expect residual delays and cancellations," a statement from the FAA read. "Travelers are strongly encouraged to check with their carrier before departing for the airport."
Also read: LaGuardia airport crash: What led to collision between aircraft and fire truck?
Air Canada President Issue Statement
Michael Rousseau, the President and CEO of Air Canada, issued a statement calling it a "somber day" at the company.
Rousseau said that the details around the crash are unclear at the moment as the investigation is at an "early stage." He added that the "circumstances are still being assessed.”
“Today is a very somber day at Air Canada,” Rousseau said. “First and most importantly, I want to express our deepest sorrow for everyone affected.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul also reacted to the crash, telling reporters: “My heart goes out to the families of the two pilots, Canadian pilots. Certainly, a very tragic outcome."
Hochul added that she has been briefed on the situation and is coordinating with local authorities regarding the rescue and treatment of those injured in the accident.
Meanwhile, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More