Sheridan Gorman's family releases statement after her shocking murder, ‘Gravely disappointed by…’

The family of Sheridan Gorman has spoken out after her brutal murder. The 18-year-old freshman was shot dead by 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant Jose Medina-Medina last Thursday when she and a group of friends walked to the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach to see the Northern Lights, the family's attorney said, according to ABC 7. Sheridan Gorman's family releases statement after her shocking murder (GoFundMe)

Gorman’s family said in a statement that they were “gravely disappointed by the policies and failures that allowed this individual to remain in a position to commit this crime,” according to WGLT.

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“When systems fail — whether through release decisions, lack of coordination, or unwillingness to act — the consequences are not abstract. They are real,” the family said in a statement. “And in our case, they are permanent. This case must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of both state and federal law. There can be no gaps, no shortcuts, and no second chances that put others at risk. Accountability must be complete.”

An attorney representing Gorman's family also released a statement, saying in part, according to ABC 7, "Sheridan was 18. She had her entire life ahead of her-her education, her future, her family, the countless lives she would have touched. All of that was taken in a moment, and there is no way to repair that loss."

What did Donald Trump say? President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday, March 23, that he had been briefed on Gorman’s murder. He said that the incident showed that there was a need for ramped up immigration enforcement efforts.

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“This person came in through the open door policy of [former President] Joe Biden and we have others,” Trump said, according to WGLT. “ We’re taking them out by the tens of thousands. We’re doing a great job, but it’s a shame.”

Officials said that Medina-Medina missed court Monday as he is hospitalized with tuberculosis. He is currently detained at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, undergoing treatment. He is facing first degree murder and weapon charges.

According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Medina-Medina in 2023 after he stopped appearing in court on shoplifting charges. Federal officials have said that the undocumented Venezuelan national should have never been released after that 2023 arrest.