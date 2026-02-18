Active shooter threat at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach? What we know
According to posts circulating on social media, the Daytona Beach campus has since been placed on lockdown.
UPDATE: Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood confirmed that Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach was placed on lockdown on Tuesday following a threat to “shoot up the campus with an AK-47,” according to WESH.
A Daytona Beach Police Department spokesperson told News 6 that the lockdown was implemented “per normal protocol” after the school received the threat.
The Daytona Beach Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident. Authorities clarified that it is a threat, not an active shooter situation.
ORIGINAL STORY: Several students at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University reported receiving an alert on their phones about a possible active threat on campus.
"Possible active threat reported in the Student Union. Stay away from the area. Run, hide, fight," the alert stated.
One student wrote on X, "The Student Union and all of Embry-Riddle Daytona Campus is on lockdown now, I'm currently safe in my dorm. I was in the Student Union where the active shooter was reported and got the notification, I hauled my ass to my dorm. I'm all good, thank you all for checking in and caring."
A local resident reported, “So far police scanner says a threat was called in to the student union, law enforcement still searching and doing a sweep of campus. Stay put until you get the all clear!”
However, neither local police nor the university has issued an official statement regarding the situation so far.
