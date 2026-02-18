Active shooter threat at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach? What we know

UPDATE: Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood confirmed that Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach was placed on lockdown on Tuesday following a threat to “shoot up the campus with an AK-47,” according to WESH. Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University on lockdown. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

A Daytona Beach Police Department spokesperson told News 6 that the lockdown was implemented “per normal protocol” after the school received the threat.

The Daytona Beach Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident. Authorities clarified that it is a threat, not an active shooter situation.

Also Read: Ava and Colin Dorgan: GoFundMe launched for family amid Rhonda and Aidan Dorgan's fatal shooting in Pawtucket

ORIGINAL STORY: Several students at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University reported receiving an alert on their phones about a possible active threat on campus.

"Possible active threat reported in the Student Union. Stay away from the area. Run, hide, fight," the alert stated.