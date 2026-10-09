Who is Armando Garza Lira? Texas mayor’s husband arrested by ICE after alleged visa overstay
Armando Garza Lira, the husband of Crystal City Mayor Jose Cerda, was taken into custody during an immigration enforcement operation in Texas.
Armando Garza Lira, the husband of Crystal City, Texas, Mayor Jose Cerda, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during an immigration enforcement operation on Wednesday night, according to law enforcement sources cited by NewsNation.
Authorities have alleged that Lira overstayed his visa. Federal officials have not publicly released charging documents detailing his immigration status. NewsNation reported that it contacted Crystal City for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.
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Who is Armando Garza Lira?
Garza Lira is known publicly as the husband of Crystal City Mayor Jose Cerda. Beyond his relationship to the mayor, little verified public information about his professional or personal background has been released by authorities.
According to the report, law enforcement sources said he allegedly remained in the United States after his visa expired.
Police have not disclosed when Lira entered the country, what type of visa he allegedly held. No information on how long he is alleged to have overstayed his visa was also released.
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What happened on Wednesday night?
According to NewsNation, at approximately 7:46 pm, the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies assisted in the operation after they received complaints about an individual allegedly residing unlawfully in Crystal City, about 115 miles southwest of San Antonio.
The report noted that the office deputy made contact with two individuals occupying a vehicle in Crystal City, Texas, one of whom was Cerda's husband.
Post that Lira was taken to the Zavala County Jail. He was later transferred for further federal immigration proceedings. The sheriff’s office also confirmed that Mayor Jose Cerda was released without incident.
In its statement, the department emphasised that it is required to cooperate with federal immigration authorities under Texas law.
“The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office is committed to complying with Texas law regarding cooperation with federal immigration authorities,” the station said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More