Who is Armando Garza Lira? Texas mayor’s husband arrested by ICE after alleged visa overstay

Armando Garza Lira, the husband of Crystal City, Texas, Mayor Jose Cerda, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during an immigration enforcement operation on Wednesday night, according to law enforcement sources cited by NewsNation. Armando Garza Lira, the husband of Crystal City Mayor Jose Cerda, was taken into custody during an immigration enforcement operation in Texas. (Zavala County Sheriff's Office (ZCSO))

Authorities have alleged that Lira overstayed his visa. Federal officials have not publicly released charging documents detailing his immigration status. NewsNation reported that it contacted Crystal City for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

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Who is Armando Garza Lira? Garza Lira is known publicly as the husband of Crystal City Mayor Jose Cerda. Beyond his relationship to the mayor, little verified public information about his professional or personal background has been released by authorities.

According to the report, law enforcement sources said he allegedly remained in the United States after his visa expired.

Police have not disclosed when Lira entered the country, what type of visa he allegedly held. No information on how long he is alleged to have overstayed his visa was also released.