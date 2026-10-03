Who is Beni Rae Harmony? Trump's new 24-year-old White House hire after Karoline Leavitt's exit

The White House press secretary job is still open, but Donald Trump has added a new face to his communications team. Twenty-four-year-old reporter Beni Rae Harmony has been hired as a spokesperson and assistant press secretary, while the search for Karoline Leavitt’s replacement continues.

Trump hires Beni Rae Harmony

Trump has hired 24-year-old reporter for his team. (AP, Instagram/ @beniraeharmony)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Donald Trump has not yet decided who will replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary. However, he is adding a reporter to his White House communications team.

Sources told TMZ that Beni Rae Harmony, a 24-year-old White House correspondent for Real America's Voice, has been hired as a spokesperson and assistant press secretary. She will start on Monday.

Harmony has recently become a regular part of the White House press pool. She also traveled to Ireland with Trump.

According to TMZ, Trump was seen on September 13 carrying papers that appeared to have “Beni Rae Harmony” printed in bold at the top.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: 'I will miss him dearly': What happened between Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis after 'no warning' breakup Who is Beni Rae Harmony? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: 'I will miss him dearly': What happened between Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis after 'no warning' breakup Who is Beni Rae Harmony? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Harmony joined Real America's Voice in September 2025. She joined the network after leaving her news anchor job in Springfield, Illinois, where she had been suspended for giving an emotional on-air tribute to Charlie Kirk after his killing, as per TMZ.

Anna Kelly, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, told TMZ: “Beni Rae Harmony has been a trusted voice for the MAGA movement as a White House correspondent. She will be an outstanding addition to President Trump's communications team as an Assistant Press Secretary -- we look forward to having her on board!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Tony Romo net worth: CBS salary, $180M contract and split after OWI arrest

Beni Rae Harmony's statement

Harmony also shared a statement on X about her new role on Friday, She wrote:

“I'm excited to announce that I am joining the Trump Administration as Asst. White House Press Secretary.”

“I'm incredibly grateful to President Trump for this opportunity and his trust,” she wrote.

Here is the full statement:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Who will be the next press secretary?

The press secretary job has been empty since Leavitt, 29, left at the end of August. She stepped down to spend more time with her family, as per reports.

As per Irish Star, Trump, 80, was asked by a reporter what he is looking for in a press secretary. “A lot of people want that job,” he first said.

“I would say many of them are right here.” He then named Fox News' Peter Doocy: “Maybe a guy like Peter. But he's making too much. He's gone. I lost him as soon as he renegotiated his last contract.”

Other names that have been floated include conservative commentator Scott Jennings and deputy press secretary Anna Kelly. The White House has not yet picked Leavitt's replacement.