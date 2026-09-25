Alina Habba, former counselor to President Donald Trump, is preparing to marry Turkish billionaire entrepreneur Turhan Mildon this weekend. Mildon serves as President and CEO of Miller Holding, a prominent investment, infrastructure, and construction enterprise.

Turhan Mildon, CEO of Miller Holding, set to wed Alina Habba.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mildon, 29, is 13 years younger than Habba, who is 42 and has been previously married twice. As a third-generation member of a prominent Turkish business family with reported ties to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mildon brings significant business credentials to the union. The New York Post reported this development on Thursday, following an initial exclusive disclosure by The Correspondent.

Also Read: Alina Habba ex-husbands and kids in focus ahead of marriage with Turkish billionaire Turhan Mildon

Turhan Mildon confirms wedding

Turhan recently disclosed to Middle East Eye that he values his privacy and intentionally maintains a low public profile in his personal affairs. He confirmed his relationship with Habba, noting that they were introduced through a mutual diplomatic contact, and verified their upcoming marriage. Mildon stated: "This marriage has no political purpose."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple was observed by the Daily Mail dining at the upscale Polo Room in Palm Beach, Florida, during the week. Habba was also photographed wearing a huge diamond engagement ring, as per the publication. Alina Habba's previous marriages {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple was observed by the Daily Mail dining at the upscale Polo Room in Palm Beach, Florida, during the week. Habba was also photographed wearing a huge diamond engagement ring, as per the publication. Alina Habba's previous marriages {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Alina Habba's third marriage takes place several months following her quiet separation from her second spouse, Gregg Reuben, a wealthy executive leading the New York-headquartered parking management firm Centerpark.

She was previously married to American attorney Matthew Eyet from 2011 to 2019. The duo share two children together, Chloe and Luke.

Who is Betul Gursoy? All we know about Turhan Mildon's first wife

Mildon was previously married to Betul Gursoy, who holds an inheritance stake in the Turkish enterprise Gursoy Group. The couple's marriage, which lasted three years, ended in divorce during 2024. They did not have any children together.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to reports from Turkish media outlet Nefes, Turhan was also involved in a brief romantic relationship with the daughter of Remigio Ceballos, Venezuela's diplomatic representative to China.

Mildon's enterprise has expanded significantly beyond Turkey's borders. Beginning in 2021, his holding company has secured construction contracts throughout the Democratic Republic of the Congo totaling approximately $1 billion, while simultaneously establishing operations in the region's mining industry. According to Mildon's own account, his successful entry into the African market was enabled by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who facilitated a personal introduction between him and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi.

Mildon is simultaneously pursuing business opportunities in Venezuela—a nation subject to substantial sanctions restrictions imposed by the United States. To ensure compliance with American regulations, the entrepreneur strategically withdrew from oil, chemical, and mining ventures, instead concentrating his efforts on cement manufacturing. This strategic pivot enabled him to successfully reactivate ten dormant facilities and secure backing from Venezuelan government officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}