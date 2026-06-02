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Who is Bill Pulte? Trump names housing chief as acting director of national intelligence

Trump appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence, replacing Tulsi Gabbard.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 07:38 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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US President Donald Trump has appointed Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence, handing one of the government's top intelligence roles to an official better known for overseeing the housing finance sector.

Trump said Pulte would also retain his existing jobs overseeing federal housing and mortgage policies. (AFP)

Trump announced the decision Tuesday, saying Pulte would replace Tulsi Gabbard, who is stepping down from the position at the end of June. The president made the announcement in a post on Truth Social, praising Pulte's management experience and financial oversight credentials.

“I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence,” Trump wrote.

Who is Bill Pulte?

According to CBS News, Pulte has emerged as one of the administration's more controversial officials due to his efforts to pursue allegations of mortgage fraud involving several prominent political figures.

During his tenure at FHFA, Pulte has sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department involving a number of Trump's political opponents, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and former Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Those actions have attracted significant political attention and scrutiny, making his appointment to oversee the nation's intelligence community a notable development.

Also Read: ‘Did a great job’: Trump responds to Tulsi Gabbard's resignation, names Aaron Lukas as acting DNI

Pulte to hold multiple roles

Unlike many previous intelligence chiefs, Pulte is expected to retain his existing positions while serving as acting DNI.

Trump said Pulte would remain director of the FHFA and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during his tenure leading the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The appointment places a housing finance official at the helm of an agency responsible for coordinating the work of America's intelligence services, a role traditionally occupied by figures with national security, military or intelligence backgrounds.

Further details regarding the transition from Gabbard and the duration of Pulte's appointment have not yet been announced.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

us news donald trump us government tulsi gabbard trump administration
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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