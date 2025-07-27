Search
Who is Bradford James Gilley? Traverse City, Michigan, Walmart stabbing suspect identified

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 28, 2025 12:09 am IST

Bradford James Gilley, 42, of Cheboygan, Michigan, has been identified as the suspect in the Walmart stabbing in Traverse City. He is charged with terrorism.

Bradford James Gilley of Michigan has been identified as the suspect in the Walmart stabbing in Traverse City. (X and AP)
Gilley has been charged with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the attack, New York Post reported.

Authorities say Gilley used a folding knife during the assault. Some of the victims were in their 80s.

Gilley has a prior criminal history that includes assault. As of now, investigators have not determined a clear motive for the mass stabbing

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael D. Shea said investigators are “very confident” that Gilley is responsible for the attack.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

