Brandi Carlile’s wife: Those intending to view the 2026 Super Bowl can look forward to a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by the acclaimed multi-Grammy award winner Brandi Carlile. Brandi Carlile, married to Catherine, shares two daughters and a love for music, alongside her successful career as a Grammy-winning artist. (X@Texas4Trump_24)

Several people are keen to know about Brandi's personal life, here is the information we have regarding, Catherine Carlilie, formerly known as Shepherd, and their children.

Catherine dedicated ten years of her career to Paul McCartney's charity, where she first encountered Brandi. Their initial conversation took place over the phone in 2009, followed by their first in-person meeting in 2010.

They got married in Boston in September 2012 and have since welcomed two daughters via IVF and IUI, reported People. Their daughters are Evangeline Ruth, 11, and Elijah, 7 and they currently reside in Maple Valley, Washington.

As per Brandi, Catherine also possesses musical talent.

"She plays guitar and sings really well,” Catherine told Richmond Magazine. “We jam at home all the time, but it doesn’t really go any further than that. We do really enjoy playing and singing together.”

What is Brandi Carlile’s net worth? Brandi Carlile is a singer-songwriter and record producer with a net worth of $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Carlile is a renowned American singer-songwriter, musician, and producer celebrated for her powerful voice and diverse work that fuses folk, rock, country, and Americana. Born in 1981, she made her debut in the music industry with her self-titled album in 2005, but she gained broader acclaim with her 2007 release, "The Story."

Carlile's career soared with her 2018 album "By the Way, I Forgive You," which garnered six Grammy nominations and resulted in three wins, including Best Americana Album. Her track "The Joke" emerged as a symbol of resilience and inclusivity.

In addition to her solo endeavors, Carlile is part of the country supergroup The Highwomen, which includes Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby. She is also recognized for her activism and commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, and humanitarian efforts through her Looking Out Foundation.