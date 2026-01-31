Catherine O’Hara dies at 71: All you need to know about dextrocardia a rare condition where the heart is…

Hollywood icon Catherine O’Hara passed away on Friday at the age of 71. According to reports, the actor was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in “serious” condition, where she later died. Catherine O'Hara passed away at the age of 71. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

According to Page Six, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department revealed that paramedics responded to a medical aid call at O’Hara’s Brentwood home at approximately 4:48 AM. While the official cause of death hasn’t been announced, the actor's health issues are well-documented.

O'Hara had a rare congenital heart condition called dextrocardia with situs inversus. Her heart was located on the right side of the chest, and other major organs were in a mirror-image position. This condition generally causes no medical issues or symptoms. Here's everything you need to know about it: