Rare Schitt's Creek reunion photo of Catherine O’Hara with Dan and Eugene Levy surfaces; fans mourn 'our Moira Rose'
In the photo, Catherine O’Hara is seen sharing a lighthearted moment with her Schitt’s Creek co-stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy.
Catherine O’Hara, the acclaimed Hollywood actress and Emmy winner whose portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek made her a television icon, has passed away at the age of 71 after a brief illness, her agency CAA confirmed.
Page Six reported that O’Hara was taken to a Los Angeles hospital early Friday morning in serious condition, where she later died.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said emergency crews responded to a medical call at her Brentwood residence at approximately 4:48 a.m.
Details regarding the cause of her death have not been released.
Schitt's Creek reunion photo
In the wake of her passing, a photo of O’Hara from the 2024 Emmy Awards has resurfaced online. In the image, she is seen sharing a lighthearted moment with her Schitt’s Creek co-stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy. The photo was originally posted by Dan Levy on Instagram last year and has since been widely reshared by fans.
Tributes Pour In
Fans and fellow admirers flooded social media with tributes honoring O’Hara’s extraordinary career.
One person wrote, "Catherine O’Hara was SO GOOD in The Studio last year. She honestly made the show for me and made every scene so entertaining to behold. RIP Legend."
Another added, “Catherine O’Hara will be remembered most as the mom in the first two Home Alone movies. But I’ll always remember her as Delia Deetz in BeetleJuice. RIP to a legend.”
A third fan expressed, “I’m so devastated to hear about the sad passing of Catherine O’Hara There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t reference this iconic wine commercial she done as Moira Rose in Schitts Creek. Rest in peace to a once in a lifetime icon.”
Another fan wrote, "I’m so sorry to hear the news that Canadian comedy legend Catherine O’Hara has passed away at 71. She’s kept me and millions of others entertained throughout my lifetime — from her brilliant work on SCTV, to Home Alone, Beetlejuice, Best in Show, Schitt’s Creek, and so many other films and television classics. Her characters brought so much joy and laughter to the world. It’s with a heavy heart that I share this today. Rest in peace, Catherine O’Hara — one of the greatest Canadian comedy icons of all time."
