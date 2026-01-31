Rare Schitt's Creek reunion photo of Catherine O’Hara with Dan and Eugene Levy surfaces; fans mourn 'our Moira Rose'

Catherine O’Hara, the acclaimed Hollywood actress and Emmy winner whose portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek made her a television icon, has passed away at the age of 71 after a brief illness, her agency CAA confirmed. FILE - Catherine O'Hara, a cast member in the Apple+ series "The Studio," poses for a portrait on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Page Six reported that O’Hara was taken to a Los Angeles hospital early Friday morning in serious condition, where she later died.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said emergency crews responded to a medical call at her Brentwood residence at approximately 4:48 a.m.

Details regarding the cause of her death have not been released.

