Catherine O'Hara movies and TV shows list: Her most iconic roles from Beetlejuice to Schitt's Creek

Legendary Hollywood actress Catherine O’Hara has passed away at the age of 71, according to TMZ. She was widely celebrated for her iconic performances in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, Best in Show, and dozens of other acclaimed film and television projects. FILE - Catherine O'Hara poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Catherine O'Hara movies and tv shows A look at O’Hara’s most notable and influential work, spanning decades of comedy, drama, and voice acting. The list highlights her most iconic and critically acclaimed performances.

Notable Movies Beetlejuice (1988) — Delia Deetz (her breakthrough film role)

Home Alone (1990) — Kate McCallister (Kevin's mom)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) — Sally (voice)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) — Kate McCallister

Waiting for Guffman (1996) — Sheila Albertson (Christopher Guest mockumentary)

Best in Show (2000) — Cookie Fleck (Christopher Guest mockumentary)

A Mighty Wind (2003) — Mickey Crabbe (Christopher Guest mockumentary)

Frankenweenie (2012) — Mrs. Frankenstein / Weird Girl / Gym Teacher (voice, Tim Burton)

The Addams Family (2019) — Grandma Frump (voice)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) — Delia Deetz (reprising her iconic role)

The Wild Robot (2024) — Pinktail (voice)

Argylle (2024) — Supporting role

Elemental (2023) — Voice role

Pain Hustlers (2023) — Supporting role

Additional film credits include After Hours (1985), Heartburn (1986), Dick Tracy (1990), A Monster in Paris (2011, voice), and John Candy: I Like Me (2025, documentary appearance).

Notable TV Shows SCTV (1976–1984) — Various characters

Schitt's Creek (2015–2020) — Moira Rose

Six Feet Under (2003–2005) — Guest/dramatic role

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017–2018) — Justice Strauss (Netflix series)

The Last of Us (2025) — Role in HBO series

The Studio (2025) — Role in Apple TV+ comedy series

She also lent her voice to animated series such as The Magic School Bus Rides Again and Central Park, and made memorable guest appearances on Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and other shows.