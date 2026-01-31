Edit Profile
    Catherine O'Hara movies and TV shows list: Her most iconic roles from Beetlejuice to Schitt's Creek

    A look at Catherine O'Hara's most notable and influential work, spanning decades of comedy, drama, and voice acting.

    Updated on: Jan 31, 2026 12:16 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Legendary Hollywood actress Catherine O’Hara has passed away at the age of 71, according to TMZ. She was widely celebrated for her iconic performances in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, Best in Show, and dozens of other acclaimed film and television projects.

    FILE - Catherine O'Hara poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
    FILE - Catherine O'Hara poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

    Notable Movies

    Beetlejuice (1988) — Delia Deetz (her breakthrough film role)

    Home Alone (1990) — Kate McCallister (Kevin's mom)

    The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) — Sally (voice)

    Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) — Kate McCallister

    Waiting for Guffman (1996) — Sheila Albertson (Christopher Guest mockumentary)

    Best in Show (2000) — Cookie Fleck (Christopher Guest mockumentary)

    A Mighty Wind (2003) — Mickey Crabbe (Christopher Guest mockumentary)

    Frankenweenie (2012) — Mrs. Frankenstein / Weird Girl / Gym Teacher (voice, Tim Burton)

    The Addams Family (2019) — Grandma Frump (voice)

    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) — Delia Deetz (reprising her iconic role)

    The Wild Robot (2024) — Pinktail (voice)

    Argylle (2024) — Supporting role

    Elemental (2023) — Voice role

    Pain Hustlers (2023) — Supporting role

    Additional film credits include After Hours (1985), Heartburn (1986), Dick Tracy (1990), A Monster in Paris (2011, voice), and John Candy: I Like Me (2025, documentary appearance).

    Notable TV Shows

    SCTV (1976–1984) — Various characters

    Schitt's Creek (2015–2020) — Moira Rose

    Six Feet Under (2003–2005) — Guest/dramatic role

    A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017–2018) — Justice Strauss (Netflix series)

    The Last of Us (2025) — Role in HBO series

    The Studio (2025) — Role in Apple TV+ comedy series

    She also lent her voice to animated series such as The Magic School Bus Rides Again and Central Park, and made memorable guest appearances on Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and other shows.

    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More

    © 2026 HindustanTimes