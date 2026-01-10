‘Home Alone’ actor Daniel Stern ticketed in prostitution case

Actor Daniel Stern, best known for playing Marv in the Home Alone film franchise, was ticketed by police in a prostitution-related case in California last month, according to a report by TMZ. Law enforcement officials in Ventura County told the outlet that Stern was issued a citation on December 10, but was not arrested or booked. Stern has not made any public statement regarding the allegation. (Facebook/ Daniel Stern)

The incident reportedly took place in Camarillo, California, where police said Stern was ticketed in connection with an alleged attempt to solicit an escort.

What police documents reveal According to police documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged incident occurred at a hotel in Camarillo.

Authorities have not released detailed information about how the interaction unfolded or what led officers to issue the ticket.

As of now, there is no public record of additional charges or a scheduled court appearance.

Because Stern was ticketed rather than arrested, the matter will typically proceed through the legal process unless it is dismissed or resolved at an early stage. Stern has not made any public statement regarding the allegation.

TMZ noted the irony in the timing of the incident due to Stern’s enduring association with the Home Alone movies. The ticket was issued during a period when such classic holiday films are once again in heavy rotation across streaming platforms and cable networks.

At the time of publication, Stern has not commented publicly. Police have also not indicated whether the case is expected to move forward.

Recent incidents in Ventura County This is not the first time Stern has appeared in local reports in Ventura County in recent months.

As previously reported by TMZ, the actor was rushed to hospital in October last year after Ventura County Fire Department crews responded to a medical emergency at a residence in Somis, roughly an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

No further details were released about that incident, and Stern later recovered.