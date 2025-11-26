Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, reveals he's got an idea for a sequel; read

Fans who’ve grown up watching Home Alone might finally have reason to hope — actor Macaulay Culkin who played the young Kevin McCallister, recently said he’s open to returning for a potential sequel. During a stop on his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour, the actor revealed that while he’s cautious about revisiting the role, he wouldn’t completely rule it out. “I wouldn’t be completely allergic to it,” Macaulay said, adding, “It would have to be just right.”

A sequel idea with a twist Macaulay didn’t just stop at expressing openness to a sequel; he already has a storyline in mind. Sharing his concept during the tour, the actor described a version where Kevin finds himself locked out of his own house — and this time, his son sets the traps.

“I kind of had this idea,” he said. “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

The actor added that in his imagined story, “the house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship”, and the plot centres around Kevin trying to “get let back into his son’s heart.”

“That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it — it just has to be the right thing,” Macaulay said.

Revisiting the legacy of Home Alone The Home Alone franchise made Macaulay Culkin one of Hollywood’s biggest child stars of the 1990s. The first film became a global phenomenon. Then Macaulay returned for the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which further cemented the franchise’s cultural impact.

However, both Culkin and the original director, Chris Columbus distanced themselves from later instalments. Chris previously told Entertainment Tonight that any attempt to remake Home Alone would be misguided. “I think Home Alone really exists as a very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” Chris said. “It’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.”

After Home Alone 2, the series continued without its original team — with Home Alone 3 (1997) and Home Alone 4 (2002) failing to make an impact. In 2021, Disney+ attempted a reboot titled Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates, but it received poor reviews from fans and critics alike.

Whether it ever makes it to the screen remains to be seen, but for now, Culkin’s “not completely allergic” response has given fans a hopeful reason to revisit the timeless magic of Home Alone.