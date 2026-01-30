Catherine O’Hara dies at 71: All on husband Bo Welch and children Matthew and Luke

Catherine O’Hara, the acclaimed Hollywood actress celebrated for her iconic performances in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, Best in Show and numerous other film and television roles, has died at the age of 71, TMZ reported. Details surrounding the cause of her death have not yet been made public. Catherine O'Hara passed away at the age of 71. (REUTERS)

Catherine O'Hara family Husband Catherine O'Hara was married to Bo Welch, an acclaimed production designer and occasional director. The couple met on the set of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice in 1988, where she played Delia Deetz and he served as production designer. They began dating soon after and tied the knot on April 25, 1992, PEOPLE reported.

“My memories of Beetlejuice are very fond, of course,” Welch told UPROXX. “Not to mention, I met my wife, who was in it.”

Bo Welch is known for his work on films like Edward Scissorhands, A Little Princess, Men in Black, and other Tim Burton projects. Welch has received Oscar nominations for production design and has also directed episodes of television shows.

Children The couple had two sons: Matthew (born 1994) and Luke (born 1997). Both have worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, often in set design roles.

In interviews, O’Hara spoke fondly about how her family sometimes joined her professional world. During the run of Schitt’s Creek, both of her sons worked on the show’s production.

In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, O’Hara revealed one son was a set dresser, while the other was in set construction.

In a February 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she confirmed that one of her sons was also involved in the HBO series The Last of Us.

“My son’s a set dresser on the show,” she told host Andy Cohen.

Both sons have generally maintained private lives outside of the public spotlight.