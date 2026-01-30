The Beatles 1st look: Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan star as The Fab Four; who plays whom

A part of the caption read, "The Beatles. April 2028...The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes. #TheBeatlesMovies." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Excellent casting. Beautiful actors." A person wrote, "How good does this look. This is all of our dreams coming true."

The upcoming movie project will revolve around the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr across four separate films. Harris Dickinson will be seen as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The first look for The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event is finally out, leaving fans ecstatic. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sony Pictures shared the first look at the cast as the Fab Four.

Fans are in awe of the casting A comment read, "This is gonna be good! The idea of having 4 separate biopics about each individual Beatle, shot simultaneously, is so ambitious, and I think he’s gonna pull it off." "The casting looks incredible, they did a wonderful job with the makeup and effects," commented another fan. "Anxious and eager and screaming all at once!!" wrote another fan.

More about the film The films also feature Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, James Norton as Brian Epstein, and Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono. Other cast members include Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, and Harry Lloyd as producer George Martin.

Sam Mendes is directing all four films. Each movie will depict events from the perspective of one Beatle. The full project is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2028.

When the project was first announced, Sam said he felt "honoured" to tell the story of one of the greatest bands in music history and wanted to bring something new to the big-screen experience. "I'm honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," he had said in a statement, as reported by Variety.

The films are written by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne. The project is backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, along with Sam Mendes' Neal Street Productions, in association with Apple Corps.