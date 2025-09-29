Who is Brenda Walters-Sanford? Michigan Church shooter's mom troubling post goes viral; ‘…your actions have hurt me’

Just a few days before her ex-Marine son went on his fatal rampage, the mother of Michigan church shooter Thomas Sanford posted a concerning message on social media about the difficulties of interacting with someone who “constantly avoids accountability.” Brenda Walters-Sanford, mother of Michigan church shooter Thomas Sanford, shared troubling thoughts on social media just days before the shooting. (Facebook / Brenda Walters-Sanford)

Following the deadly Michigan Church shooting which has sent shockwaves among Christian community, screenshots of the alarming message that Sanford's mother, Brenda Walters-Sanford, wrote on Facebook before to Sunday's violence at the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are making the rounds online.

A look at Brenda Walters-Sanford's cryptic post

According to Daily Mail, her post on a now-deleted account read: “Talking to someone who constantly avoids accountability is not a real conversation — it’s a battle. It’s a cycle of deflection, projection, twisting, and playing the victim.”

“When I try to express how your actions have hurt me, you don’t listen with the intention of understanding; you listen with the intention of defending yourself. That’s not communication — that’s self-preservation of your ego.”

“I don’t owe my peace to someone who only wants to win an argument, not to understand my heart. My energy is not a prize for someone committed to misunderstanding me. At some point, you have to value yourself enough to stop begging someone to hear you,” her post added without mentioning anyone's name.

Brenda Walters-Sanford a Trump supporter?