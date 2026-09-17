Georgia Tech Police and Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a first-year student who has disappeared. Police said Caden Qiao was last seen around 6:04 pm on Sunday, September 13, heading east on 17th Street from Northside Drive, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Who is Caden Qiao? Police seeking public's help to find missing Georgia Tech student (Georgia Tech Police Department)

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The Georgia Tech student's family reported him missing the following day, on September 14.

Who is Caden Qiao?

Not much has been revealed about Qiao except that he was last seen wearing a mint green T-shirt, long grey pants, and black shoes. According to authorities, he said he left campus residence hall without his personal belongings, including his phone and laptop.

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The Georgia Tech Police Department is working alongside the Atlanta Police Department to search campus grounds, surrounding neighborhoods, and local hospitals, in an attempt to locate Qiao. Police have yet to release information regarding his height, weight, hair color, or age.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our focus is on finding Caden and bringing him home safely,” said Georgia Tech Police Chief Robert Connolly, according to 11Alive. “We are asking members of the Georgia Tech community and the broader Atlanta community to share any information — no matter how small it may seem — that could help investigators determine where Caden went after he was last seen." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our focus is on finding Caden and bringing him home safely,” said Georgia Tech Police Chief Robert Connolly, according to 11Alive. “We are asking members of the Georgia Tech community and the broader Atlanta community to share any information — no matter how small it may seem — that could help investigators determine where Caden went after he was last seen." {{/usCountry}}

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Georgia Tech officials have urged the public to review any surveillance, dash camera or doorbell video they may have from September 13 in the area of Northside Drive and Deering Road.

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"Anyone who saw Caden after approximately 5:36 p.m. on September 13, saw someone matching his description, or has any other information that could help investigators is urged to contact law enforcement," Georgia Tech officials said.

Anyone with information on Qiao’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Georgia Tech Police Department at 404-894-2500 or call 911.