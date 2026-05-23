Who is Carrie Lukas? Meet acting DNI Aaron Lukas' wife, conservative author and women's policy advocate

Carrie Lukas, wife of acting Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas, has emerged as a figure of growing public interest after her husband moved into the intelligence leadership role following Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation.

As Aaron Lukas becomes Acting Director of National Intelligence, his wife Carrie Lukas, president of the Independent Women's Forum, draws public interest.(Aaron Lukas | X and Independed Women's Forum Instagram )

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Veteran intelligence officer Aaron Lukas will take over one of Washington's most important national security positions after Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday, May 22.

While Aaron Lukas is a veteran intelligence official, Carrie Lukas is well-known in conservative policy circles as an author, commentator, and longtime supporter of free-market solutions to women's and family concerns.

Read more: Who is Aaron Lukas? 5 things to know about the acting DNI after Tulsi Gabbard's resignation

Carrie Lukas: President of Independent Women’s Forum (IWF)

Carrie Lukas is currently president of the Independent Women's Forum (IWF), a conservative nonprofit organization that focuses on policy issues affecting women and families, according to her official biography and public profiles.

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{{^usCountry}} Carrie started establishing her profile in Washington by working for significant conservative policy organizations like the Independent Women's Forum and the Heritage Foundation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carrie started establishing her profile in Washington by working for significant conservative policy organizations like the Independent Women's Forum and the Heritage Foundation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She has written and spoken about employment policy, childcare, education, and feminism for decades. Her best-known work, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Women, Sex, and Feminism, challenged mainstream feminist narratives and became popular within conservative intellectual circles. Her other books include Liberty is No War on Women and Checking Progressive Privilege. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She has written and spoken about employment policy, childcare, education, and feminism for decades. Her best-known work, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Women, Sex, and Feminism, challenged mainstream feminist narratives and became popular within conservative intellectual circles. Her other books include Liberty is No War on Women and Checking Progressive Privilege. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Carrie was a senior staff member of the Homeland Security Committee and senior domestic policy analyst for the House Republican Policy Committee under U.S. Congressman Charles Christopher "Chris" Cox before joining IWF. Since 2008, she has also contributed her expertise in Argentina to the INADI (Instituto Nacional contra la Discrimación, la Xenofobia y el Racismo). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carrie was a senior staff member of the Homeland Security Committee and senior domestic policy analyst for the House Republican Policy Committee under U.S. Congressman Charles Christopher "Chris" Cox before joining IWF. Since 2008, she has also contributed her expertise in Argentina to the INADI (Instituto Nacional contra la Discrimación, la Xenofobia y el Racismo). {{/usCountry}}

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Carrie also maintains an active social media presence, particularly on X, where she frequently comments on politics, education, parenting and cultural debates.

Carrie and Aaron met during her role at the Cato Institute, after which the couple got married. The couple is now parents to 5 children.

Read more: Does Tulsi Gabbard have children? Inside her family as husband Abraham Williams is diagnosed with bone cancer

Aaron Lukas steps in as the acting DNI

President Donald Trump has announced that Lukas, who is currently Gabbard's Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (PDDNI), will succeed her as Acting Director of National Intelligence.

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Trump wrote, “Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.”

Gabbard is leaving to be with her husband, Abraham Williams, who was recently diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer.

Lukas stated during his confirmation hearing last year that he worked "in the shadows," frequently abroad, as a CIA operations officer for the majority of his career prior to becoming Gabbard's deputy.

According to his government background, Lukas, whom Trump described as "highly respected," is an Arkansas native who has worked in the intelligence community for more than 20 years.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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