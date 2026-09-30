Who is Chad Lowe? Wife Kim Painter, children, brother Rob Lowe, net worth, movies and more

Actor Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, are mourning the loss of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe.

Chad Lowe with his family. (Instagram/ Chad Lowe)

The family confirmed Fiona's death in a statement shared with Page Six on Tuesday.

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“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” her family said. "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

The family did not disclose Fiona’s cause of death.

The statement concluded, “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Who is Chad Lowe?

Chad Lowe is an American actor, director and producer. He is best known for his Emmy-winning role as Jesse McKenna on the ABC drama Life Goes On, where he portrayed a young man living with HIV. He is also the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe.

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{{^usCountry}} Lowe began acting in the 1980s and went on to appear in television shows including Melrose Place, ER, 24, Pretty Little Liars, Supergirl and 9-1-1: Lone Star. His film credits include Nobody’s Perfect, Highway to Hell, Unfaithful and Quiet Days in Hollywood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lowe began acting in the 1980s and went on to appear in television shows including Melrose Place, ER, 24, Pretty Little Liars, Supergirl and 9-1-1: Lone Star. His film credits include Nobody’s Perfect, Highway to Hell, Unfaithful and Quiet Days in Hollywood. {{/usCountry}}

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He has also worked extensively behind the camera, directing episodes of Pretty Little Liars, Bones, Brothers & Sisters, Law & Order: SVU, The Flash and 9-1-1: Lone Star. He directed the 2006 film Beautiful Ohio as well.

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Chad Lowe's family

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Chad Lowe was previously married to actress Hilary Swank from 1997 to 2007. He married Kim Painter in 2010, and the couple have three daughters:

Mabel Painter Lowe, born May 16, 2009

Fiona Hepler Lowe, born November 15, 2012

Nixie Barbara Lowe, born March 18, 2016

Lowe and his brother, Rob, grew up in California with their mother after their parents divorced.

Net worth

Chad Lowe's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.