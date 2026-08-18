Who is ‘Chucky doll’ face mask suspect? Philadelphia victims offer terrifying details, ‘Are you ready to die?’

Authorities in Philadelphia announced on Monday that they are seeking a person accused of intimidating and harassing individuals while donning a "distinctive Chucky doll Halloween-style face mask."

A chucky doll masked suspect harassed multiple individuals, including a female jogger he confronted with threats early Wednesday.

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The suspect reportedly harassed several people in the Center City vicinity over a span of nearly 20 minutes last Wednesday, beginning at approximately 5:18 a.m., according to police reports.

"During that time span, he was able to accost a good many people, most of which haven't come forward yet," stated Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith during a press conference on Monday, as per ABC7.

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Chucky doll face mask suspect targeting both men and women

{{^usCountry}} In a specific incident recorded on surveillance footage, Smith reported that the masked assailant pursued a female jogger, to whom he allegedly posed the question, "Are you ready to die?" The victim fled while screaming for assistance, sustaining an injury to her leg during the encounter, according to Smith. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a specific incident recorded on surveillance footage, Smith reported that the masked assailant pursued a female jogger, to whom he allegedly posed the question, "Are you ready to die?" The victim fled while screaming for assistance, sustaining an injury to her leg during the encounter, according to Smith. {{/usCountry}}

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The female jogger has since come forward; however, Smith indicated that there are believed to be at least six individuals whom the masked suspect approached in an effort to "scare or antagonize" during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

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He is targeting both men and women, essentially anyone he encounters, Smith stated.

Smith mentioned that the police are currently only aware of the incident that occurred on Wednesday morning, but he encouraged anyone else who has been "victimized by this individual" to step forward.

Chucky doll face mask suspect: Victims share experience

A victim shared her experience with ABC affiliate WPVI, illustrating how she defended herself by kicking the assailant in the chest during his attempted attack. She reported that he fled the scene following her action.

Jameka mentioned that there was something unusual about the man. "He just seemed so disoriented about what his goals actually were. I had bags; he wasn't reaching for those. It didn't seem like he had a clear goal to like actually get in La Colombe to do anything, so I was like OK, well, let's see if you can fight -- and he couldn't."

Who is Chucky doll face mask suspect? Here's what we know

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Upon arrest, the suspect will be charged with offenses such as terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and intimidation, according to Smith.

The person was seen holding a cellphone in his left hand and seemed to record the interactions "for his own purposes," Smith noted. Law enforcement is currently "scouring social media" to identify any content that may have been posted online in an effort to locate the suspect, the captain stated.

The suspect was seen lowering a white mask, revealing part of his face, Smith reported. Authorities described the individual as a black male with a slender physique, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and estimated to be between the ages of 16 and 20.