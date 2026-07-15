Who is Clarence A. Frazier Jr? Louisiana man charged with murder in US marshal Drew Hanson fatal shooting

A Louisiana man faces murder accusations in connection with the fatal shooting of a deputy U.S. marshal. This incident occurred when the marshal, along with other law enforcement officers, attempted to arrest the man at his home after he failed to attend his trial for charges related to rape and sexual battery.

Who is Clarence A. Frazier Jr?

Deputy Marshal Drew Hanson shot during arrest attempt

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Clarence A. Frazier Jr., 48, who is residing in Alexandria, is facing a federal charge of murdering a federal officer, specifically Deputy Marshal Drew Hanson. This offense carries a potential penalty of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Hanson became a member of the U.S. Marshals Service in 2020, initially being assigned to the Southern District of Alabama. He later transferred to the Western District of Louisiana, where he was serving at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

On Monday, S. Marshals Service Director Gadyaces Serralta issued a statement, saying: “The nation lost a hero Monday. We are all extremely saddened by this tragic loss of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson when he was shot and killed by a dangerous fugitive. His life mattered. Our thoughts and prayers are now with his family and friends, and our law enforcement community. Drew was selflessly devoted to making his community and this nation safer. His sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

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Authorities lodged a complaint against him following his arrest on Monday, as detailed in an affidavit from an FBI agent, and a federal magistrate subsequently unsealed the complaint on Tuesday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche stated in a press release that Frazier would be "held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

A federal public defender assigned to represent Frazier has not yet responded to requests for comment via telephone and email.

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On Monday, Frazier's home was entered by marshals and sheriff's detectives to serve an arrest warrant for contempt of court, where they found him in a bedroom, according to an affidavit by FBI agent James Rimmer. Other officials informed that Frazier shot at the officers, which led to Hanson's death.

He subsequently barricaded himself in the bedroom and was taken into custody following a standoff, Rimmer stated.

Clarence A. Frazier Jr: A registered sex offender

Frazier had a trial set to commence that day in Rapides Parish District Court for a case initiated by prosecutors in 2024, as per online court records. He faced one charge of third-degree rape, which carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison, and one charge of sexual battery against an individual with infirmities, which is punishable by a maximum of 20 years, according to court documents.

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Frazier was listed as a registered sex offender on an online registry managed by the local sheriff's department; however, the registry did not disclose specifics regarding his prior conviction.

(With AP inputs)