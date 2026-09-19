Who are Clarice Navarro, Raven Finegan, and Jeffrey Small? Rep. Lauren Boebert accused of having sex with 3 staffers

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert allegedly had sex with three of her staffers, including Clarice Navarro, a complaint before the House Ethics Committee claims.

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been accused of having sex with three Congressional staffers, in violation of the House rules adopted after the #MeToo era. (REUTERS)

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The complaint was filed by American Muckrakers’ David Wheeler, under the penalty of perjury, and alleges that Boebert's actions were in violation of the House rule adopted after the #MeToo movement which does not allow members to sleep with their own staff.

The other staffers named in the complaint are Raven Finegan and Jeffrey Small. The complaint against Boebert cited two Colorado Times Recorder articles about her whereabouts in October 2022 and January 2024, the publication noted. However, they were quick to point out that neither of these articles alleged any inappropriate relationship on Boebert's part.

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{{^usCountry}} Boebert was married to Jayson Boebert but the two filed for divorce in 2023. The Congresswoman, earlier this year, sent out a public invitation to help all congressional staffers from both Republican and Democratic Parties if they felt their bosses were mistreating them. Who are Clarice Navarro, Raven Finegan, and Jeffrey Small? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boebert was married to Jayson Boebert but the two filed for divorce in 2023. The Congresswoman, earlier this year, sent out a public invitation to help all congressional staffers from both Republican and Democratic Parties if they felt their bosses were mistreating them. Who are Clarice Navarro, Raven Finegan, and Jeffrey Small? {{/usCountry}}

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Navarro used to be Boebert’s District Director from January 2021 to January 2025. She as also Colorado State Representative for House District 47 for three terms.

Navarro was married to Jace Ratzlaff, and the complaint before the House Ethics panel reportedly includes a quote from him which reads "I assumed this would eventually surface. I’ll have no further comment on this topic.”

Her LinkedIn reads “Clarice has been embedded in her community her entire career. She worked in her grandmother’s kitchen as a young girl, learning the importance of work ethic, grit and entrepreneurship. Clarice has worked as an Educator in the Las Animas school district as well as for the Department of Corrections. Additionally, she served as a Councilwoman in the Las Animas City Council.” Navarro has two daughters.

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The complaint alleged that Boebert paid Navarro, Trump's USDA appointee, $200,000 to prevent her from filing her own ethics complaint.

Navarro has denied the allegations in the complaint, telling the Colorado Times Recorder “These allegations regarding me are entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to any part of this claim.”

Finegan, meanwhile, is Boebert’s current District Chief of Staff while Small served as the lawmaker's chief of staff from 2021 to 2025.

The Colorado Congresswoman is yet to respond to the contents of the complaint. However, this is not the first time she's come up against such accusations.

Past accusations against Lauren Boebert

Wheeler, the person who filed the recent complaint, has made claims about Boebert based on undisclosed sources in the past as well. In June 2022, he launched a website which claimed Boebert had previously worked as a paid escort.

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However, the site was riddled with errors including featuring an image of a woman who was not Boebert. Wheeler acknowledged the mistakes but backed his underlying claim about Boebert's past.

This led to the Congresswoman threatening to sue him over these shocking claims, but Boebert never did. Meanwhile, Wheeler filed a defamation lawsuit against Boebert over public threats of legal action. That lawsuit was eventually settled with undisclosed terms, as per the report.