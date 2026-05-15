Corby Hall: Victor Marx, Colorado Gov hopeful accuses Candace Owens show guest of wanting to kill him

Victor Marx, a candidate for the Governor of Colorado post, has accused one Corby Hall of wanting to kill him. Marx went on to blame people who provided Hall a platform, including podcaster Candace Owens who had called Hall on her show, Candace.

Corby Hall has been accused by Victor Marx of wanting to kill him.(X/@FoldARPrez, X/@victormarx)

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Marx shared a video on X and wrote “prayer is the best way to see things like this resolve in the best way. Thank you.” In the clip, he could be heard saying “I hate having to make this video…Last night we got contacted about this individual Corby Hall, who's been doing all these radio shows, including Candace."

Marx added “…Corby let them know he was homicidal and he had plans to kill me. I tried to tell everyone, including Candace, Corby is a highly unstable individual. I know him, we have tried to help him. But, people giving him platform…propagating his lies and allegations, when it didn't get him what he wanted, which is income…this is what it's come to.” He further continued “He has no money,” speaking of Hall. “This is the result of the online rhetoric…this is how Charlie [Kirk] was killed, this is why there've been multiple attempts on President [Donald] Trump,” Marx further said. He urged others to stop ‘repeating gossip’ saying people's lives were at stake. Marx shared Hall's license plate and told people if they saw his truck, to report it to local authorities, to keep others and Hall safe.

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{{^usCountry}} Hall responded to Marx's video and wrote on X "Good grief Victor. This is the level you stoop? Absolute Ridiculousness. You called me last night, I answered. We had a 37 minute phone call where you told me to throw up the white flag. I told you "no", with all due respect. I asked you to repent of your conduct and you again denied any wrongdoing whatsoever, despite the receipts I have brought and still carry." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hall responded to Marx's video and wrote on X "Good grief Victor. This is the level you stoop? Absolute Ridiculousness. You called me last night, I answered. We had a 37 minute phone call where you told me to throw up the white flag. I told you "no", with all due respect. I asked you to repent of your conduct and you again denied any wrongdoing whatsoever, despite the receipts I have brought and still carry." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further said “I brought absolute truth to the table. We did not have harsh words, no threats, and we hung up in grace. It was recorded. Cori Kennedy and Darcy Schoening were upset that I was speaking to Micah Richardson of The Open Carry Podcast, who interviewed you last week and has taken a keen interest in you. They asked me to stop, and I refused. I speak to whoever I please. Hence, the new unfounded allegations in retaliation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said “I brought absolute truth to the table. We did not have harsh words, no threats, and we hung up in grace. It was recorded. Cori Kennedy and Darcy Schoening were upset that I was speaking to Micah Richardson of The Open Carry Podcast, who interviewed you last week and has taken a keen interest in you. They asked me to stop, and I refused. I speak to whoever I please. Hence, the new unfounded allegations in retaliation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Hall added “All evidence has been passed on to third parties, and I have no concerns about your present pettiness. You very well know there is no threat against you by me.”

Notably, Owens had called Hall on her show in April. “Today on the show—I sit down with Corby Hall, the man who claims that “Pastor” Victor Marx wanted him to send 50,000 guns for IDF operations in Gaza, and Lebanon. The story he tells is shocking. As a curious reminder—Victor Marx was the very first person that we could find who publicly announced that Charlie had died on social media,” Owens had written on her social media account.

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Amid the ongoing row, here's all you need to know about Corby Hall and Victor Marx.

Who is Corby Hall?

Corby Hall is based out of Texas, as per his X profile. His bio says Hall is the inventor of One Rifle ‘providing School Resource Officers the only Concealed Carry Rifle.’ Hall has shared content which disparages Marx earlier as well.

He reposted a X post which said “Victor Marx is running for Governor of Colorado and admits to half the truth: he “attempted” to bring guns to Haiti, a hostile nation.” Hall has also reposted Owens' content on the Charlie Kirk shooting.

“Today on the show: -There was another shooting that happened on September 10th at almost the exact same minute of the Charlie Kirk assassination…-We learn the name of the Hollywood Deepfake company Turning Point took meetings with following Charlie’s funeral,” a post from Owens read, which Hall had reshared.

Who is Victor Marx: 5 things to know

Marx is the founder of All Things Possible Ministries. He describes himself as a husband and father, on his X bio. His profile for governor notes that he and his wife have been married for 37 years. Marx is from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Marx and his wife have had five children and are now grandparents, as per his governor candidate page. He noted that some of his older children have moved away from Colorado. Prior to founding All Things Possible Ministries, Marx was assistant to Dr. James Dobson, as per his LinkedIn. He worked for Focus on the Family, a global nonprofit Christian ministry, his account notes. Marx has noted he spoke at multiple Turning Point USA events, and had been in contact with Charlie Kirk. Marx said that growing up, his biological father had threatened to kill his mother when he found out she was pregnant. ‘By the time I was 17, I had lived in 17 homes and attended 14 schools,’ his page for governor notes. Marx added that he learnt lessons like discipline and brotherhood while with the US Marine Corps, and claimed he led a team into ISIS territory to save kidnapped girls.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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