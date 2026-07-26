A former NFL player from Kenya has been removed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Chicago, ICE told Fox News Digital. Daniel Ogama Adongo, 37, had a criminal record.

Who is Daniel Adongo? ICE deports ex-NFL player with criminal record after visa overstay (ICE)

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According to ICE, Adongo overstayed his visa in 2016. Under the Laken Riley Act, signed by President Donald Trump last year, people who are in the country illegally have to be detained without bond if convicted of certain crimes.

Who is Daniel Adongo?

Adongo was a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts until 2015. Over the past decade, he has been arrested several times, and even has a conviction for criminal mischief with damage in 2020. He was sentenced to a year in jail.

Adongo’s other arrests include felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct, officials said. Back in March, a Department of Justice immigration judge ordered that he be removed. That order was carried out on June 20.

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"This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community, which is now safer since he’s been removed," ICE Chicago Assistant Field Office Director Douglas Thompson said in a statement. "Those who violate immigration law are held equally accountable, including former professional athletes."

Adongo came to the United States after he was recruited as a rugby player. He played two seasons with the Colts from 2013 until 2015.

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“Since Day One, DHS law enforcement has been delivering on President Trump’s promise to the American people to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, child sex abusers, gang members, and terrorists. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. More than 3 million illegal aliens are out of the country and counting. Our message is clear: If you come to our country illegally, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you,” ICE said.