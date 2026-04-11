Who is Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama? Man arrested after attack on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman‘s home

The 20-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman‘s home in the Russian Hill neighbourhood, San Francisco, has been identified as Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, 20, faces serious charges including attempted murder after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home in San Francisco.(AFP)

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He was ultimately booked into San Francisco County Jail on Friday afternoon (US time) and charged with attempted murder, arson, criminal threats, two counts of possession of an incendiary device, two counts of possessing a destructive device.

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Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama: What we know about suspect

As per Altman’s description of the alarming incident referenced in his blog post, the event occurred at approximately 3:45 am. A police report referenced by The San Francisco Standard confirmed that the suspect hurled a bottle with a lit rag at the metal gate of 855 Chestnut St.

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{{^usCountry}} According to information acquired by the San Francisco news outlet, surveillance footage recorded images of the suspect in front of the residence. Currently, the image has been obscured pending the formal identification of the suspect by US authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to information acquired by the San Francisco news outlet, surveillance footage recorded images of the suspect in front of the residence. Currently, the image has been obscured pending the formal identification of the suspect by US authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement on X, the San Francisco Police Department said that the same person threatened to inflict significant damage at OpenAI’s headquarters located in Mission Bay after fleeing Altman’s neighborhood following the first alleged attack involving an incendiary device. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement on X, the San Francisco Police Department said that the same person threatened to inflict significant damage at OpenAI’s headquarters located in Mission Bay after fleeing Altman’s neighborhood following the first alleged attack involving an incendiary device. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials later confirmed that the suspect was apprehended outside OpenAI’s Third Street offices while making threats to set the building on fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials later confirmed that the suspect was apprehended outside OpenAI’s Third Street offices while making threats to set the building on fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In response to the incident, San Francisco police and firefighters were dispatched to Altman’s residence shortly before 4 am. Authorities further stated that although a fire had occurred at an exterior gate, it had “self-extinguished” by the time they arrived. An incendiary device was retrieved as evidence from the location. Sam Altman's attack: What was the motive? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to the incident, San Francisco police and firefighters were dispatched to Altman’s residence shortly before 4 am. Authorities further stated that although a fire had occurred at an exterior gate, it had “self-extinguished” by the time they arrived. An incendiary device was retrieved as evidence from the location. Sam Altman's attack: What was the motive? {{/usCountry}}

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Additional information regarding the incident remains undisclosed. Law enforcement has not yet revealed the precise motive that led the suspect to act on early Friday.

In relation to Altman's blog entry, he noted encountering an "incendiary article" about himself a few days prior. The creator of ChatGPT likely referred to a New Yorker piece that questioned whether Altman "could be trusted."

In addition to personal insights, his blog post also contemplated how the significant anxiety surrounding AI might have contributed to the alarming event.

“Someone said to me yesterday they thought it was coming at a time of great anxiety about AI and that it made things more dangerous for me. I brushed it aside,” he mentioned. “Now I am awake in the middle of the night and pissed, and thinking that I have underestimated the power of words and narratives. This seems like as good of a time as any to address a few things.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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