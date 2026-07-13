Who is Darline Graham Nordone? Trump suggests Lindsey Graham’s sister to serve out his South Carolina senate term

President Donald Trump on Monday stated that he advised South Carolina’s governor to appoint Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister to fill the seat of the late lawmaker, who passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

Trump advised South Carolina's governor to appoint Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline, as interim Senator following the lawmaker's unexpected passing. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

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“I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina,” Trump stated on Truth Social. “This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

Who is Darline Graham Nordone?

Graham shared a close bond with his sister, Darline Graham Nordone. Following the death of their parents within a span of 15 months, the late senator assumed the role of her legal guardian when he was in his early twenties.

According to state law, McMaster has the authority to appoint a temporary successor to occupy Graham's now-empty seat. The person taking his place will serve at least until January, when Graham's current term comes to an end.

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{{^usCountry}} McMaster has arranged a press conference for Monday afternoon to commemorate Graham's life and to disclose the interim appointment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McMaster has arranged a press conference for Monday afternoon to commemorate Graham's life and to disclose the interim appointment. {{/usCountry}}

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However, since Graham was seeking reelection this year, his passing will initiate a rapid primary election to find his replacement for the November ballot.

Also Read: Lindsey Graham bombshell: Influencer alleges secret dirty past with ‘homophobic’ Senator, ‘He will always be the man…’

Lindsey Graham shared strong bond with his sister Darline

Graham, who remained unmarried and childless, shared a strong bond with his sister. Their mother passed away in 1976, when Graham was 20 years old and Nordone was just 12. Less than two years later, their father succumbed to a heart attack. At the age of 22, Graham took on the responsibility of adopting his then-13-year-old sister.

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Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Graham's counterpart in the upper chamber, remarked on "CBS Mornings" earlier on Monday that Graham's sister “would be a wonderful placeholder.”

The late senator was also in pursuit of reelection in November. A special election to select Graham's successor on the ballot is scheduled for August 11.

Lindsey Graham and Darline's childhood

Nordone and Graham were raised in Central, South Carolina, where their parents, Millie and F.J. Graham, ran the Sanitary Cafe, which served as a restaurant, bar, and pool hall, as reported by Politico. The family lived a modest lifestyle, at one time occupying a room located behind the establishment.

Their circumstances changed significantly when their mother passed away from Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1976, according to the Post and Courier. Approximately 15 months later, their father succumbed to a heart attack, leaving Graham, who was then a college student in his early 20s, to take on the responsibility of caring for his teenage sister.

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Graham later adopted Nordone after enlisting in the Air Force, enabling her to access military benefits, as per the NY Post and Courier. He became her legal guardian and played a significant role in her upbringing into adulthood.

During Graham's presidential campaign in 2015, Nordone joined him at various events, providing insight into his personal life. "Lindsey was always my parent," she shared with The New York Times, reflecting on the support he offered following the passing of their parents.

Nordone, a mother of two who has dedicated her career to assisting people with disabilities in securing employment, has consistently been a supportive figure in her brother's life throughout his extensive political career.