A judge in Moscow has imposed a 2.5-year prison sentence on a manager from the Walt Disney Company for drug smuggling, following the discovery of THC-infused gummies in his luggage.

Daterao Jugal Sudhir, a Walt Disney Company manager, received a 2.5-year prison sentence in Moscow for smuggling THC-infused gummies(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

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According to Russian state media reports on Friday, Daterao Jugal Sudhir, 46, arrived in Russia from Qatar in January 2026 and was apprehended at the airport after the gummies were detected during a standard baggage inspection.

He stated that the gummies were prescribed by a physician in the United States after undergoing brain surgery.

Daterao Jugal Sudhir: Russian court found him guilty of drug trafficking

The court determined that he was guilty of drug trafficking and smuggling, as reported by RIA Novosti, referencing the press service of the regional court.

The website of the court features a case file indicating that the case was initiated on February 27 and a guilty verdict was delivered on May 26. Sudhir faced charges related to the illegal possession and transportation of narcotics (Article 228 of the Criminal Code) as well as drug smuggling (Article 229.1 of the Criminal Code). Additional details are not provided.

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{{^usCountry}} He received a sentence to serve his time in a penal colony and was mandated to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles ($420). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He received a sentence to serve his time in a penal colony and was mandated to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles ($420). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prosecutors requested a sentence of six and a half years in a penal colony. However, the court issued a sentence that is below the statutory minimum for the offenses due to Daterao's guilty plea. Who is Daterao Jugal Sudhir? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosecutors requested a sentence of six and a half years in a penal colony. However, the court issued a sentence that is below the statutory minimum for the offenses due to Daterao's guilty plea. Who is Daterao Jugal Sudhir? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per his LinkedIn profile, Sudhir has been employed as an Enterprise Program Manager at The Walt Disney Company since 2019 and resides in New York. As per public records, Sudhir manages over 20 projects at The Walt Disney Company, which include partnership integrations with Disney+ and the streaming service Hulu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per his LinkedIn profile, Sudhir has been employed as an Enterprise Program Manager at The Walt Disney Company since 2019 and resides in New York. As per public records, Sudhir manages over 20 projects at The Walt Disney Company, which include partnership integrations with Disney+ and the streaming service Hulu. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He has been recognized as an Indian national, and it remains uncertain if he possesses U.S. citizenship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has been recognized as an Indian national, and it remains uncertain if he possesses U.S. citizenship. {{/usCountry}}

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The ruling was delivered by Judge Anna Sotnikova, who in 2022 imposed a nine-year sentence on American basketball player Brittney Griner, following her arrest at a Moscow airport for carrying a vape with hash oil. She was freed in a prisoner swap in December 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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