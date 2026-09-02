Who is Dawn Light? Lindsay Clancy trial sees twist as woman accused of witness intimidation outside courthouse

A woman named Dawn Light was arrested by the Massachusetts State Police outside the Plymouth District Courthouse where the jury is deliberating on the Lindsay Clancy trial.

Lindsay Clancy looks at the jurors seated in the courtroom while next to her attorney Kevin Reddington, on the day the jury in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy said to Judge Sullivan that they cannot reach a verdict, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (via REUTERS)

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She is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of intimidation of a witness, jurors or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings, as per reports.

Lindsay Clancy stands accused of killing her children - Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023, in their Duxbury home. The jury is now deciding whether to hold her guilty, but as per the latest update appear to be deadlocked in reaching a verdict. Amid this, the arrest of Dawn Light for alleged witness intimidation has sparked a massive buzz online as the Lindsay Clancy trial has left the internet divided.

“This is absolute madness,” a conservative political commentator noted. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer also added “I am not surprised at all!”.

Who is Dawn Light?

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{{^usCountry}} Dawn Light is a 56-year-old and is from Sutton in Worcester County, Massachusetts. She was arrested at around 3:40pm, which is close to the time when jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial were excused for the day after they failed to reach a verdict, reports indicated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dawn Light is a 56-year-old and is from Sutton in Worcester County, Massachusetts. She was arrested at around 3:40pm, which is close to the time when jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial were excused for the day after they failed to reach a verdict, reports indicated. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, it is not clear if Light's arrest was connected to the Lindsay Clancy trial.

Details of her alleged intimidation has not been shared by the police, reports noted. They added that it is also unclear if Light has legal representation who can speak to the charge she is now facing.

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Light's arrest comes after Kristina Rex of CBS News Boston reported that a person had been arrested outside the court in the afternoon for allegedly filming jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

“Sources tell me someone (who is not a media member) was arrested outside Plymouth Superior Court this afternoon, accused of filming jurors in Lindsay Clancy’s trial. Jurors allegedly saw the filming happening,” she wrote on X.

Freelance journalist Christina Aguayo also shared an alleged photo of Dawn Light, the woman placed under arrest.

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HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this photo.

It remains unclear if this is the same person as Light.

Lindsay Clancy trial update: Where do jurors stand?

This is the fourth day of jury deliberations where they were unable to reach a verdict. Earlier, jurors had said they could not agree whether Lindsay Clancy was criminally responsible for killing her three young children.

They had sent judge William Sullivan a note which said the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision despite many hours of back and forth. The judge had asked them to keep trying.

This marked the jury's first indication of an impasse, as per Associated Press.