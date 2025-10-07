Who is Donald Bren? Billionaire disowns son accused of $2M ‘ultimate man cave’ scam

The billionaire head of Irvine Company has cut off ties with his son after the 33-year-old was accused of scamming investors out of more than $2 million through a fake luxury car club. David Bren allegedly claimed his project, called “The Bunker,” would give members access to Ferraris, Bugattis and Porsches, along with high-end food, wine and cigars, according to documents reviewed by the Los Angeles Times. He pitched the fake business as the “ultimate man cave” for the ultra-rich, according to the New York Post. David Bren (pictured), son of Donald Bren, allegedly claimed his project, called “The Bunker,” would give members access to Ferraris, Bugattis and Porsches, along with high-end food, wine and cigars.(David Bren/ LinkedIn )

Several investors say they were misled into putting in large sums between 2020 and 2022, calling the business a complete fabrication. One investor reportedly left California in embarrassment, while another, who invested more than $100,000, died by suicide.

Who is Donald Bren ?

David’s father, 93-year-old real estate tycoon Donald Bren, whose estimated worth is $19 billion, issued a brief statement through his spokesperson, “We do not have a personal or business relationship with this individual.”

Investor materials for The Bunker named high-profile figures such as Mark Cuban, August Getty, Larry Ellison, and Kristaps Porziņģis as founding members. Each was allegedly expected to pay $14,500 a month for membership benefits.

David reportedly planned to store supercars in Beverly Hills after buying the Mr. C’s Beverly Hills Hotel for $90 million, but lawsuits later described the plan as a “charade designed to lure investors…to fund his own extravagant lifestyle.”

“The Bunker does not exist. There is no ultra-high end automotive club. There are no members. The business is a mirage,” one lawsuit stated.

Donald Bren’s strained relationship with his son

Donald Bren’s strained relationship with his son became public in 2003, when the elder Bren’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer McKay Gold and their two children, including David, sued him for more child support. A jury ruled in Donald’s favor.

Investors said David sometimes claimed to be close to his father. “He presented like he could have picked up the phone and called his father right away,” said Chris Rising, a business associate who was involved in the Beverly Hills hotel talks.

Others said he used his family issues for sympathy. “He was slick. He played this, like, victim; that’s how he pulled people’s heartstrings,” investor friend Mike Tran told the Times.

Investor Nanxi Lu said she put in $100,000 after David claimed The Bunker already had a hotel deal. When she asked to withdraw her money, he repaid only $10,000 and offered a free membership.

Lu’s mentor, Tony Chen, invested heavily and later took his own life in 2022 after losing most of his savings. His death was ruled a suicide by Santa Clara County officials.