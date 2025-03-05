Menu Explore
Who is Doug Collins? Veterans Affairs Secretary named designated survivor for Trump's speech to congress

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 05, 2025 07:51 AM IST

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins has been named the designated survivor for President Donald Trump's speech to congress.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins has been named the designated survivor for President Donald Trump's speech to Congress. During major government events, a "designated survivor" is selected to remain in a secure location to ensure continuity of leadership in the event of a catastrophic incident or mass casualty situation. Collins will watch the speech from a separate, secure area while President Trump and the rest of the presidential line of succession will be at the same venue.

Doug Collins has been named the designated survivor for Trump's speech. (Getty Images via AFP)
Doug Collins has been named the designated survivor for Trump's speech. (Getty Images via AFP)

