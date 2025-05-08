Who is Dr. Casey Means? ‘MAHA’ physician nominated as Surgeon General of US

Dr. Casey Means has been nominated as the next Surgeon General of the United States. Dr. Casey Means has been nominated as the next Surgeon General.(Caseymeans.com)

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced, “I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America. Casey has impeccable “MAHA” credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans. Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey!”

The nomination follows the White House’s decision to withdraw Dr. Janette Nesheiwat’s candidacy for the role. According to Axios, the move came after far-right activist Laura Loomer raised questions about Nesheiwat’s academic credentials. CBS News previously reported that Nesheiwat had claimed to have graduated from the University of Arkansas, though records indicate she attended a medical school in the Caribbean.

Also Read: Internet stunned as Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ coming soon, hints 'it's going to be a truly earth-shattering'

Who is Dr. Casey Means?

Dr. Casey Means earned her BA with honors and her MD from Stanford University, where she served as class president. She later joined the Stanford faculty before completing training in Head and Neck Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University.

Means is the co-founder of Levels, a health technology startup “focused on reversing the global metabolic health crisis.” She is also the author of Good Energy, a book that explores strategies for optimizing metabolic health and personal well-being.

On her website, she describes her mission as: “To help each of us be empowered to feel limitless, healthy, and positive during our precious lives so we can reach our highest purpose and have the energy to be effective stewards and protectors of Mother Earth.”