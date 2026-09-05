Who is Emilia Winter Rowland? Zohran Mamdani’s influencer army head hits back at ‘PR princess’ report

Emilia Winter Rowland, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s director of new media and cultural communications, is facing fresh scrutiny over her role in City Hall’s outreach to social-media influencers. A report by the New York Post examined Rowland’s family background and her role in coordinating with hundreds of online creators, while Rowland has defended the administration’s approach to reaching audiences outside traditional media.

Who is Emilia Winter Rowland?

Emilia Winter Rowland, who leads Zohran Mamdani’s influencer outreach, has pushed back against a report calling her a “PR princess.” (X/ @EmiliaWinterRo, @ZohranKMamdani)

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Rowland is a communications official in the Mamdani administration whose portfolio includes new media and cultural communications. According to her LinkedIn profile, she previously worked for the Democratic National Committee and served as press secretary for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s 2022 campaign.

Her family also has a history in public relations and media. The Post reported that her grandfather, Herb Rowland, founded The Rowland Company, which grew into the fifth-largest independent PR firm before being acquired by Saatchi & Saatchi in 1985, according to a New York Times report.

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{{^usCountry}} The Post also reported that Rowland’s father, Daryl Rowland, worked as a television writer, including on the 1990s NBC sitcom Mad About You, and later headed Rowland Consulting, a branding and marketing firm. Her mother, Lisa DeBenedictis, also worked in television and later moved into consulting and writing, according to information cited by the newspaper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Post also reported that Rowland’s father, Daryl Rowland, worked as a television writer, including on the 1990s NBC sitcom Mad About You, and later headed Rowland Consulting, a branding and marketing firm. Her mother, Lisa DeBenedictis, also worked in television and later moved into consulting and writing, according to information cited by the newspaper. {{/usCountry}}

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The Post’s report used the phrase “PR princess” in describing Rowland and her family background. That is the newspaper’s characterization and is not Rowland’s official title.

What does Rowland do for Mamdani?

Rowland has emerged as a key figure in Mamdani’s social-media strategy.

The New York Post reported that Rowland oversees a Signal group called “NYC Creators Announcements,” through which City Hall sends announcements and talking points to more than 250 influencers. The newspaper also reported that some creators in the network have received access to the mayor.

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Rowland also maintains smaller Signal chats aimed at particular groups of content creators, including parenting influencers. At least one of the chats was reportedly configured to automatically delete messages.

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That detail has raised questions about government record-keeping. The Post reported that automatic deletion could potentially raise issues under New York’s rules governing the preservation of communications by public officials. The available reporting, however, does not establish that Rowland or City Hall violated the law.

What did Emilia Rowland say?

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Rowland has pushed back against criticism of the administration’s communications strategy.

In a post on X, Rowland argued that government should not preserve older communications practices simply because they have traditionally been used. She said the administration’s responsibility is to communicate with people through the platforms where they consume information.

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She also criticized the concentration of ownership in the traditional media industry, arguing that legacy news organizations have lost readers and viewers and that much reporting is now behind paywalls. Her comments amounted to a defense of the administration’s decision to work directly with social-media creators.

Why is Rowland’s role attracting attention?

The controversy puts a spotlight on the changing relationship between City Hall and the media.

Mamdani’s political rise was closely associated with social media, and his administration has continued to use creators as a way of communicating with online audiences.

The influencer network overseen by Rowland has now drawn questions about how government information is distributed, how creators interact with public officials and how those communications are preserved.