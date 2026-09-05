H-1B visas revoked at major IT firm: US finds skilled tech jobs placed at lower wage levels, intensifies visa scrutiny

According to the agency, the practice “undercuts required wages” and creates what it described as unfair competition for US workers. USCIS said the petitions were denied or revoked as part of efforts to protect American workers and maintain the integrity of employment-based immigration programs.

USCIS disclosed the enforcement action in a post on X on September 5, saying its Vermont office identified H-1B petitions where the wage classifications did not match the level of work involved.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services said it has denied and revoked multiple H-1B petitions after identifying cases in which a major IT consulting company classified skilled technology positions at wage levels below what the jobs’ duties and requirements supported, raising fresh concerns over wage compliance and the use of the visa program by consulting firms.

USCIS targets H-1B wage classifications The latest action focuses on how employers classify H-1B jobs for prevailing-wage purposes.

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H-1B employers must pay workers according to applicable wage requirements, with wage levels generally reflecting factors such as the occupation, experience and requirements associated with a position. USCIS's announcement indicates that officials found cases where the wage level assigned to skilled technology jobs was lower than the agency believed the positions warranted.

The agency did not identify the consulting company by name in its post.

USCIS also did not disclose the number of petitions involved or specify the exact technology occupations targeted. It said only that multiple petitions were denied and revoked.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration continues to increase scrutiny of employment-based immigration and alleged abuses of the H-1B system.

Why IT consulting firms are facing scrutiny The agency said its Vermont office found petitions from a major IT consulting company in which skilled technology positions were assigned wage levels below those supported by the duties and requirements of the jobs.

USCIS did not identify the consulting company involved or provide the number of petitions affected in its September 5 announcement.

The development is nevertheless relevant to Indian H-1B workers because USCIS data show that Indian-born beneficiaries account for the largest share of approved H-1B petitions. In fiscal year 2024, 283,397 approved H-1B beneficiaries were born in India, representing 71% of all approved beneficiaries, according to the agency’s annual H-1B characteristics report.

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What the action means for H-1B workers The USCIS announcement does not indicate that all H-1B workers employed by consulting companies are facing new restrictions.

Instead, it highlights the agency's willingness to scrutinize whether the job duties, requirements and wage level stated in an H-1B petition are consistent with one another.

Employers whose petitions are denied or revoked could face consequences for the affected workers' immigration status and employment, depending on the circumstances and any available legal remedies.

USCIS said the action was intended to protect US workers and preserve the integrity of the employment-based immigration system.