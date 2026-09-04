From studies to Green Card: Experts explain how US immigration process is getting tougher for Indians

For years, the US immigration journey for many Indians has followed a familiar ladder: study on an F-1 visa, move into employment through OPT, secure H-1B sponsorship and, for some, eventually pursue permanent residency. But as immigration rules and timelines evolve, experts say the question is no longer simply whether the ladder remains open, it is how difficult each rung has become to climb. The US immigration pathway for Indians is becoming more complex, from study to settlement. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

The latest changes affecting international students, along with continued uncertainty around employment-based immigration, are prompting Indian applicants to look beyond the initial visa or admission decision and consider the entire journey.

Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, spoke to HT.com, describing the pathway as becoming “more selective” rather than broken, with uncertainty at different stages increasing the possibility that some students may not complete the entire journey.

“The pathway from studying in the US to building a long-term career is becoming more complex,” Arora said.

From F-1 to H-1B, the pressure comes after graduation For Indian students, getting into a US university is increasingly just the first step. After graduation, students have to navigate OPT, find employment and, where applicable, secure an employer willing to sponsor an H-1B.

“OPT provides an important bridge from education to employment, but moving towards a longer-term career often depends on both employer demand and H-1B sponsorship,” Arora told HT.com.

Also read: US halts diversity immigrant visa issuance worldwide: Is India on the list? What to know about the latest pause

This is making students look beyond university rankings and focus more on employability, internships, practical experience, networking and long-term career prospects, he said.

The US remains a major destination for Indian students. Open Doors 2025 recorded 363,019 Indian students enrolled in the US in 2024-25, according to figures cited by Arora.

At the same time, he pointed to signs of caution among new applicants. A NAFSA-JB International analysis recorded a 17% decline in new international student enrolments in Fall 2025, while the IIE Spring 2026 Snapshot found that 61% of responding US institutions reported lower application volumes from India.

Arora said the figures do not mean Indian students are abandoning the US. Instead, policy stability, post-study work opportunities and the possibility of building a long-term career are becoming bigger factors in the decision.

The issue also has wider economic implications. International students contributed $42.9 billion and supported more than 355,000 jobs in 2024-25, according to NAFSA-JB International figures cited by Arora.

New F-1 timeline adds another rung to climb The shift away from the “Duration of Status” system could be particularly important for students whose academic journeys take longer than expected.

Arora said this could have a greater impact on PhD students and others facing graduation delays, changing programs or additional coursework. Such students may need to apply for an extension before their admitted period expires.

“This makes it important to track both their academic program dates and immigration admission dates from the beginning,” Arora said.

He said the change should not be viewed as making study in the US impossible. Instead, students will need to be more conscious of immigration timelines, compliance and planning throughout their academic journey.

Also read: H-1B dependent spouses can’t get jobs in US? Big blow for immigrants as DHS mulls work permit rollback

Arora also rejected the idea that the F-1 visa is simply becoming a temporary stop.

“The F-1 will continue to be an important route for international students to study and gain experience in the US,” he said.

But the traditional “study, work, settle” strategy can no longer be treated as an automatic progression, according to Arora. Students need to consider employability, internships, practical experience and post-study work opportunities alongside their immigration plans.

Another immigration path comes with a ticking clock The immigration ladder looks different for Indian investors pursuing permanent residency through the EB-5 program, but timing remains critical.

Piyush Gupta, vice president, India and Middle East, at CanAm Enterprises, said the unreserved EB-5 categories remain backlogged, while the set-aside categories for rural and high-unemployment projects continue to have no backlog for Indian-born applicants.

He said investors now need to pay attention to two key dates.

“To maximize this opportunity, investors must navigate two key timelines: the critical September 30, 2026, grandfathering deadline for application protection, and the January 1, 2027, inflation adjustment that will increase the investment minimum from $800,000,” Gupta told HT.com.

Indian nationals now account for about 23% of new EB-5 filings, according to Gupta.

“Given the heightened investor interest over the last couple of years, these set aside categories could also face retrogression, though it is unlikely to happen before September 30th,” he said.

For Indian students, the challenge increasingly lies in navigating the stretch from classroom to career. For investors, the timing of applications and changes to investment thresholds can shape the route to permanent residency.

The US immigration ladder, experts suggest, has not disappeared. But for Indians trying to climb it, each rung now demands closer attention to timelines, career prospects, eligibility and policy changes.