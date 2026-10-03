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Who is Frank Strada? Tennessee prison chief resigns after failed execution of Christa Pike

Tennessee prison commissioner resigns following botched execution of Christa Pike, with Governor Bill Lee stating the need for a review of protocols.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026, 22:07:00 IST
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The prison commissioner in the southern US state of Tennessee has resigned over the botched execution of convicted murderer Christa Pike, Governor Bill Lee said Saturday.

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Lee said in a statement that commissioner Frank Strada would leave his post this month.

Pike's lawyers say she is in critical condition, unconscious and on a ventilator in a hospital, after her execution by lethal injection went wrong on Wednesday.

Pike, 50, survived two injections of the normally lethal substance pentobarbital as punishment for the murder of Colleen Slemmer in 1995.

It was the second failed execution in Tennessee this year. The state halted an execution in May after medical staff failed to tap a vein in the prisoner's arm.

Lee said he thanked Strada for "his willingness to put the interests of Tennesseans first during this difficult moment."

In the same statement, Strada said, "I continue to believe the Department (of Correction) carried out its responsibilities in accordance with the established protocol."

Had the drugs killed Pike, she would have been the first woman executed by the state in more than two centuries.

In the United States, only 18 women have been executed since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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