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Who is Gavin Newsom's wife? Meet Jennifer Siebel Newsom as governor claims Trump directed DOJ probe

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have become targets of a federal investigation.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 01:10 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday accused President Donald Trump of directing the Department of Justice to investigate him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have become targets of a federal investigation.(Jennifer Siebel Newsom Instagram)

The allegation has placed renewed attention on Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a prominent filmmaker and advocate who has served as California's First Partner since 2019.

In a video posted on X, Newsom claimed that he and his wife are on what he described as Trump's "hit list." The governor alleged that federal authorities were searching for wrongdoing despite not identifying a specific crime.

"Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump's hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us," Newsom wrote. "They have not found a crime they are simply trying to find one."

Read more: Gavin Newsom calls Ted Cruz ‘Chevron Cruz’ in viral AI ‘good boy’ dog photo

Who is Jennifer Siebel Newsom?

Read more: Why Gavin Newsom could step in to shape California governor race, and why he may not | Explained

How did Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom meet?

The actress and producer first met the California politician in 2006, just after his divorce from Kimberly Guilfoyle was finalized.

According to People Magazine, during a gala in San Francisco, when Gavin was mayor, a mutual acquaintance arranged a blind date for the couple.

The couple got married after two years in 2008.

The couple has had four children since then. Jennifer assumed responsibility as California's first partner after Gavin was elected governor in 2018.

Building on her work as First Partner, Jennifer co-founded the California Partners' Project (CPP), a nonprofit organization that works to advance child welfare and gender equality. Additionally, Jennifer served on the bipartisan national Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission.

Jennifer also co-chairs the Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being, the California Farm to School Working Group, and the California Volunteers Commission.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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