Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Here's why she wants to meet Taylor Swift

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose 10-year prison sentence ends in December, has one specific wish after she is released. Blanchard, who was involved in her mother Dee Dee's murder, wants to meet Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on December 31. The felon's release date is set for December 28 and according to TMZ, she is hoping to run into her idol, Swift at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Blanchard is so eager to meet with Swift that she and her husband have already bought tickets for Travis Kelce's upcoming game.

Why does Gypsy Rose want to meet Taylor Swift?

Blanchard has revealed that Swift's songs served as an inspiration for her and taught her the real meaning of “girl power.” The Eras Tour star's 2012 song Eyes Open gave Blanchard the motivation to push through trauma from her mother's abuse. The 32-year-old felon also admitted that she had purchased every album by Swift, using the commissary money her father sent.

Blanchard is also hoping to meet Kelce as she is a major football fan. However, she has a backup plan in case Swift fails to attend Kelce's game, which is, to purchase tickets for her October 2024 New Orleans tour stop. Knowing that her wish may just be too good to be true, Blanchard is hoping to manifest her heartfelt desire to meet Swift, who she fondly calls “the kick-ass chick.”

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

In July 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to murder for her role in her mother's death. Following her judgment, she was sentenced to prison for 10 years. She admitted to arranging for her boyfriend, who she met online to kill her mother. Blanchard's mother Dee Dee claimed that her daughter required a wheelchair and a feeding tube. She abused her daughter throughout her childhood, inducing fake illnesses and diseases. Blanchard's mother homeschooled her and isolated her to further her abuse. Blanchard's boyfriend Nick Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee 17 times. Her body was found in a pool of blood on June 14, 2015.

