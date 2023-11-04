Taylor Swift spotted with Phoebe Bridgers in NYC as Travis Kelce preps for game

As Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce prepares for his upcoming football game in Germany, his beau Taylor Swift was spotted in New York City with fellow singer Phoebe Bridgers. The musician duo went out for a dinner date on Friday night at the famed French restaurant Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village. Swift channelled fall vibes with a tan-brown Gucci sweater paired with brown dress pants, and chunky heels. Meanwhile, Bridgers sported an all-black ensemble in contrast to her striking silver hair. This outing comes hours after Kelce declined to answer whether Swift will be attending the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as per People. Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers were spotted together in NYC(Instagram)

For the casual outing, Swift kept her makeup neural though she opted for her signature red lipstick. Her shiny blonde locks were kept straight with bangs over her brows. To accessorise her fall-inspired ensemble, the Lover singer kept a small purse over her shoulder. Both Bridgers and Swift looked cheerful as they were seen exiting the restaurant. On Saturday, the owner of Minttera Tavern, Keith McNally shared an elaborate Instagram post, revealing the experience Swift had at his restaurant. The post which featured Swift's picture alongside the restauranteur, was captioned, “Friday night report. TAYLOR SWIFT DINES AT MINETTA TAVERN! Report by Roberta Rossini Delice.”

“All great with the table. Taylor Swift was with Phoebe Bridgers Chef Laurent sent baked oysters and foie Gras Amouse Bouche. I was near the table when Taylor Swift ate the oyster and she opened her eyes and said “my god!” … she really liked it!” the caption added. It concluded with, “Then they had scallops to share. She had Dover sole and the friend lobster vol en vent. They drank 2 rhubarb Sophie. She was here until around 12:15. They did not want desserts so Laurent brought Madeleine and introduced himself. As you saw she accepted to take a picture with Laurent.”