Travis Kelce sings along to Taylor Swift's Love Story in cute viral video

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is getting cuter by the day. The Chiefs tight end was captured dancing and singing along to his beau's iconic song Love Story. In the video, which was shot on Friday night, Kelce was spotted at a bar singing along to the lyrics, “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone / I’ll be waiting, all that’s left to do is run.” He can be seen swaying side-to-side with a bottle of drink in his hand, all while he was filming himself. After recording himself belting out the notes to the 2008 hit song, Kelce looked down at his phone seemingly in an attempt to send the video to someone, who fans speculate was the singer. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)

ALSO READ: Denver Broncos pocket the match and trolls Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs with Taylor Swift's ‘Shake it Off’

This adorable moment took place soon after Kelce attended game one of the World Series at the Texas Rangers’ Global Life Field, where the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Chiefs star was also seen dancing to Shake It Off, one of Swift's songs from her recently released re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version). It appears that their bond is deepening with each passing day. Fans were quick to notice Kelce's new cellphone background, which is a picture of the I Know Places singer. The cute video of the sports personality took the internet by storm as fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote, “Oh 100% he sent it to her lol a proud bf.” Another fan wrote, “Imagine getting a text from Travis kelce singing “I’ll be waiting all you have to do is call.” One more fan expressed, “He’s in love too damn cute! Maybe this cheered Taylor up!” Yet another user wrote, “This man is in love texting his girlfriend.”

