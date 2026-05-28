Harry Loy Anderson: Bettina's father had praised Jeffrey Epstein; ‘gentleman of highest integrity…’

Harry Loy Anderson, father of Bettina – who is now married to Donald Trump Jr, had once praised Jeffrey Epstein in a letter. Anderson is back in focus as Bettina recently tied the knot with President Donald Trump's son.

Bettina Anderson's father, Harry Loy Anderson, had at one time praised Jeffrey Epstein.(X/@glwatchdog)

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Notably, Trump's name has also come up in the documents related to late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The letter which Anderson wrote was in favor of Epstein. To be sure, this letter was written back in 1998. Epstein would only face police investigation in 2005.

However, the letter is being widely circulated online as Bettina and Don Jr embark on their new life together. “All In The Family! Don Jr. got married (again) yesterday to Bettina Anderson, a Palm Beach socialite. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson, was president of Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company. He wrote a character reference for Jeffrey Epstein saying — ‘Mr. Epstein enjoys an excellent reputation in our community. . . Jeffrey is a gentleman of the highest integrity . . .’ Many people are saying that being a poor judge of character seems to be a hereditary trait that can be passed down,” one person wrote, while sharing the letter.

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Letter about Epstein from Harry Anderson. (X/@ColMoeDavis)

{{^usCountry}} What Harry Loy Anderson said about Jeffrey Epstein {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Harry Loy Anderson said about Jeffrey Epstein {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} New York Times reported that Epstein had turned to Anderson to vouch for his character. Anderson was at the time the president of the Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company, where Epstein had held accounts since the early 1990s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New York Times reported that Epstein had turned to Anderson to vouch for his character. Anderson was at the time the president of the Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company, where Epstein had held accounts since the early 1990s. {{/usCountry}}

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Anderson, in the letter, had written that Epstein was “a gentleman of the highest integrity” and that he “enjoys an excellent reputation in our community.” As per NYT, Epstein's house manager said that he was using Anderson's bank to pay some of Epstein's victims.

Also Read | Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s combined net worth: How rich is the newlywed couple?

"We have been asked to write on behalf of Financial Trust Company, Inc. (the "Company"), which we understand is a new entity formed in the United States Virgin Islands. Although we have not had any experience with the Company, Mr. Jeffrey Epstein, the Company's principal, and several entities which he owns, have been valued clients of Palm Beach National Bank for approximately eight years. During this time, Mr. Epstein and his entities have maintained substantial accounts with us, all of which have been handled in an excellent manner. We are very proud to be able to serve their banking needs," the letter allegedly read.

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“Mr. Epstein enjoys an excellent reputation in our community. He has taken an active role in the Palm Beach social calendar and has been very generous to the numerous fund-raising efforts in Palm Beach. Jeffrey is a gentleman of the highest integrity and I would not hesitate to recommend him and any of his entities to you. Please feel free to call me directly if you would like additional information,” it further allegedly said.

Who was Harry Loy Anderson?

Harry Loy Anderson Jr, Bettina's father, was a well-known banker and businessman in Palm Beach, Florida. As per People, he became the youngest bank president in the United States when he began leading Worth Avenue National Bank when he was just 26.

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Harry Anderson Jr. also reportedly co-founded the independent Palm Beach Day Academy. He also reportedly served on the board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and was involved with the Red Cross at a national level.

Anderson died in 2013 after a battle with Alzheimer's. He was married to Inger Anderson and the couple were Bettina's parents.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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