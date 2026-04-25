Who is Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh? USF student's roommate arrested on domestic violence charges amid missing case

Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh, the roommate of one of the missing students from the University of South Florida, Zamil Limon, has been arrested for domestic violence after Limon's body was found. Along with Limon, Nahida S. Bristy, another USF student who went missing remains untracked.

Missing USF students Zamil Limon (L) and Nahida S. Bristy (R) have been found dead. (University of South Florida)

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The arrest of Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh, however, has brought renewed focus on the case, which continues to dominate the headlines in Florida. The two 27-year-old Bangladeshi students were seen more than a week ago.

Limon's body was found in the area of the Howard Frankland bridge this morning (Friday, April 24). Details of the what condition the body was found in have not been revealed by the police, and a probe into the cause of death is still on.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Limon was last seen on April 16 at his campus residence. Meanwhile, Brishty was seen an hour later on campus. Their friends and associates in the university have not seen them since. Sheriff Chronister also noted that Limon and Bristy were a couple.

Who Is Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh?

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{{^usCountry}} Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh, also a USF student of Bangladeshi origin who was roommate of Limon, was arrested. According to local media reports that cites the Sheriff, includes domestic violence, battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, failure to report a death and unlawfully moving a body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh, also a USF student of Bangladeshi origin who was roommate of Limon, was arrested. According to local media reports that cites the Sheriff, includes domestic violence, battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, failure to report a death and unlawfully moving a body. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The arrest was on the basis of a domestic violence call at the suspect's home on Friday morning, local media reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrest was on the basis of a domestic violence call at the suspect's home on Friday morning, local media reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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