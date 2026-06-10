Hunter Metcalf, the twin brother of Austin, provided a heartfelt and straightforward statement, confronting Anthony directly and requesting that he meet his gaze. He discussed his year-long battle with forgiveness, relying on his faith as he sought to comprehend the reasons behind his brother's death. The statement comes as his brother's killer Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Austin.

Hunter Metcalf speaks about profound loss, grief

Hunter Metcalf, brother of murder victim Austin, confronted Karmelo Anthony following his sentencing for the fatal stabbing.(X@donatpov)

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He underscored the profound nature of his loss – it was not merely the death of a brother, but also the loss of his closest friend and the future uncle to his children.

"You took a son, a brother, a friend, my best friend from this world," he stated. “... You took someone away from me who was supposed to be an uncle to my kids… Now I want everything taken from you.”

Also Read: Who is Jeff Metcalf? Austin Metcalf’s dad lambasts son's killer Karmelo Anthony, ‘This was never about race’

He conveyed feelings of anger, sorrow, and a wish for Anthony to bear the burden of what transpired each day. "You let the devil take over in that moment," he said. “... Eventually your name will be forgotten, but my brother's memory will live on.”

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{{^usCountry}} Hunter asserted that his brother's legacy will last long after Anthony's name has faded, and he concluded by articulating the principles he and Austin upheld: loyalty, respect, and kindness. Karmelo Anthony's mother calls verdict ‘racist and biased’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hunter asserted that his brother's legacy will last long after Anthony's name has faded, and he concluded by articulating the principles he and Austin upheld: loyalty, respect, and kindness. Karmelo Anthony's mother calls verdict ‘racist and biased’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the hearing, Anthony's mother, Kala, along with his brother, condemned the conviction and sentence of the perpetrator as "racist and biased" to a crowd of supporters who shouted, "free Karmelo." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the hearing, Anthony's mother, Kala, along with his brother, condemned the conviction and sentence of the perpetrator as "racist and biased" to a crowd of supporters who shouted, "free Karmelo." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The jury spent approximately three hours in deliberation before reaching a guilty verdict. They then deliberated for an additional three hours before announcing a sentence of thirty years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jury spent approximately three hours in deliberation before reaching a guilty verdict. They then deliberated for an additional three hours before announcing a sentence of thirty years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the sentencing phase, the jury considered the possible mitigating factors of "sudden passion" – offenses committed in the heat of the moment that, under Texas law, result in reduced sentences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the sentencing phase, the jury considered the possible mitigating factors of "sudden passion" – offenses committed in the heat of the moment that, under Texas law, result in reduced sentences. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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