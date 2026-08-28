Who is Ilhan Omar’s son’s alleged roommate, Abdulrahman Abdi? Minneapolis arrest brings their relation in focus

Minneapolis police reportedly carried out a search at an apartment linked to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s son, Adnan Hirsi, and arrested his roommate on a weapons-related charge, according to a report from Alpha News.

Minneapolis police reportedly carried out a search at an apartment linked to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s son, Adnan Hirsi, and arrested his roommate on a weapons-related charge. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The police reportedly executed a search warrant on Aug. 25 at a residence on Marquette Avenue that Abdulrahman Abdi and Adnan Hirsi, the son of Omar, were said to share.

Who is Abdulrahman Abdi?

Abdulrahman Abdi is reportedly 22 years old, according to the information cited in reports about the case.

According to the Daily Mail, court records show that Abdi has a lengthy criminal history and has previously been arrested 10 times. He is also reportedly a convicted felon. In 2024, he was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota, after police allegedly recorded him driving at 108 mph.

There is no more information publicly available about Abdi as of now.

Despite the reports linking the apartment to Omar’s son, there has been no independent confirmation that Adnan Hirsi actually lived at the residence where the search took place.

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Alpha News reporter Liz Collins, however, said she was told by law enforcement sources that Adnan Omar did live at the address.

Ht.com could not independently confirm the area where Adnan Omar lives or his links to Abdulrahman Abdi.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

The Daily Mail, citing the Minneapolis Police Department, reported that officers initially stopped Abdi’s vehicle over an alleged lack of insurance and failure to provide proof of a valid license. He was released at the scene, while the vehicle remained in police custody.

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A subsequent investigation reportedly uncovered a firearm inside the car, after which Abdi was arrested on Minneapolis’ Marquette Avenue.

Omar’s family and early years

According to Britannica, Ilhan Omar and her family came to the United States as refugees in 1995 after being granted asylum. They first settled in Arlington, Virginia, where the family learned English in part by watching television. They later moved to Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, an area with a significant Somali immigrant population.

Omar completed her education at Thomas Edison High School, graduating in 2001. That same year, Britannica reported, she married her “longtime boyfriend, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, in a religious ceremony that was not legally binding.”

Also read | Ilhan Omar makes big claim on husband Tim Mynett's income: Is he earning less than $200 a year? A look at his net worth

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Omar also began a two-year college program that year while balancing her education with family responsibilities.

She and Hirsi eventually became parents to three children: daughter Isra Hirsi, born in 2003; son Adnan Hirsi, born in 2005; and daughter Ilwad Hirsi, born in 2012.