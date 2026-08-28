Did police raid Ilhan Omar's son Adnan Hirsi's home in Minneapolis? What we know about ‘roommate's’ arrest
A report claimed Ilhan Omar’s son’s apartment was raided and a roommate arrested over guns, but his residence and links to the case remain unconfirmed.
Minnesota US House Rep. Ilhan Omar is a favorite target of American conservative social media. Often led by President Trump himself, false claims about Omar's IQ, family and personal relationships often go viral.
The viral popularity the hoaxes about Ilhan Omar on conservative social media often makes it difficult to distinguish between the real and the fake when it comes to news about her. One such occasion came on Thursday, August 27. The latest of Rep. Ilhan Omar's family members to come under scrutiny is her son, Adnan Hirsi.
What Happened To Ilhan Omar's Son Adnan?
Alpha News, a Minnesota-based news outlet, reported on Thursday that police in Minneapolis carried out a raid at the apartment where Adnan Hirsi lives with his roommate, Abdulrahman Abdi, a 22-year-old. The report stated that police arrested Abdi after purportedly recovering guns and ammunition during Tuesday night's raid.
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The report by Alpha News was subsequently carried by the British tabloid, The Daily Mail. On top of the information provided by Alpha News, the Mail added citing the Minneapolis Police Department, that Abdi's car was stopped by officers for no insurance and license proof. He was released from the scene, but his car remained in police custody, and upon further investigation, a firearm was found in it. Abdi was later arrested on Minneapolis' Marquette Ave.
However, there is no confirmation that Rep. Ilhan Omar's son indeed lived in that apartment complex. Liz Collins of Alpha News, however, noted, citing law enforcement sources, that Adnan Omar indeed lived there.
Ht.com could not independently confirm the area where Adnan Omar lives or his links to Abdulrahman Abdi.
Ilhan Omar has three children with her former partner Ahmed Hirsi: daughters Isra and Ilwad, and son Adnan.
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Details Of Adnan Hirsi's Alleged Roommate's Arrest
The Daily Mail reported citing court records related to Adbi, that he has been booked 10 times in the past, mostly for driving-related misdemeanor offences. The report added that he was arrested "without incident" and was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on firearms charges before being released from custody on Wednesday. The outlet also published Addi's mugshot.
As of now, Rep. Ilhan Omar or her ex-husband and Adnan's father, Ahmed Hirsi, has not reacted to the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More