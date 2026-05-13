Who is Jashanpreet Singh? Founder of Hells Angels-affiliated ‘Punjabi Devils’ gets over 5 years in US prison

A federal court in California has sentenced a Punjab-origin founder of an outlaw motorcycle club to five years and four months in prison. Jashanpreet Singh, 27, has been accused of illegally dealing in firearms and possessing a machine gun.

Founder of the Hells Angels-affiliated ‘Punjabi Devils’ gets over 5 years in US prison(Pexel - representational image)

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Singh pleaded guilty earlier this year to unlawfully dealing in firearms and unlawfully possessing a machine gun.

“Founder of the Hells Angels-affiliated "Punjabi Devils," attempted to sell several illegal weapons to an undercover officer then skipped court, and booked a one-way flight to India in an attempt evade his charges. CBP notified the #FBI. Agents arrested him at SFO. Yesterday, he was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison,” FBI Sacramento shared on X.

Who is Jashanpreet Singh?

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{{^usCountry}} Singh was the founder of the “Punjabi Devils” Motorcycle Club, a Stockton-based outlaw motorcycle gang associated with the Hells Angels, per court documents, the US Department of Justice said. He was sentenced on May 12 by US District Judge Dale A Drozd in Sacramento. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh was the founder of the “Punjabi Devils” Motorcycle Club, a Stockton-based outlaw motorcycle gang associated with the Hells Angels, per court documents, the US Department of Justice said. He was sentenced on May 12 by US District Judge Dale A Drozd in Sacramento. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the US Department of Justice, “On June 6, 2025, Singh attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer, including a short-barreled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A search of Singh’s residence resulted in the discovery of additional firearms, including a machine gun, another machine gun conversion device, and a silencer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the US Department of Justice, “On June 6, 2025, Singh attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer, including a short-barreled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A search of Singh’s residence resulted in the discovery of additional firearms, including a machine gun, another machine gun conversion device, and a silencer.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Officers also discovered a single pineapple-style capped and fused hand grenade, as well as what law enforcement believed was a military electronic capped claymore mine. The Explosives Ordinance Detail of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department bomb team destroyed these items at the scene,” it added.

Initially, Sing faced state charges in San Joaquin County related to these offenses. He failed to appear in court on July 21, 2025, following which the state court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

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The FBI received an alert from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on July 23, 2025, that Singh had booked a ticket to India and was set to depart from the San Francisco International Airport on July 26, 2025. Officers soon found and arrested him at the airport before he could flee. He is now in federal custody.

Singh’s case is part of Operation Take Back America, which is “a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime,” according to the US Department of Justice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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