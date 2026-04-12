Who is Jason Nichols? Man claiming to be Harry Dresden arrested in Fairfield after disturbing ring camera video emerges
A man identified as Jason Nichols was taken into custody in Fairfield, after he claimed to be Harry Dresden and had an outburst, caught on Ring camera.
A disturbing doorbell camera video showing a man identifying himself as “Harry Dresden” before allegedly attempting to break into a home has gone viral, leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Jason Thomas Nichols in Fairfield.
According to a statement released by the Fairfield Police Department, the incident took place on April 7, 2026, in the 1700 block of Burbank Court. Officers were dispatched after reports of an unknown man attempting to force entry into a residence occupied by a woman and child.
The case has drawn attention after footage from the owner's home security system circulated widely on social media, showing the suspect behaving erratically and claiming to be a fictional character.
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Who is Jason Nichols?
The incident gained traction online after footage of the suspect identifying himself as “Harry Dresden,” a fictional wizard detective from The Dresden Files by Jim Butcher, made rounds on the internet.
In the books, Dresden wears a long coat. Similarly, the suspect appears in the ring camera footage wearing a long black coat.{{/usCountry}}
In the books, Dresden wears a long coat. Similarly, the suspect appears in the ring camera footage wearing a long black coat.{{/usCountry}}
The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Thomas Nichols.{{/usCountry}}
The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Thomas Nichols.{{/usCountry}}
Nichols is currently booked and in custody at Solano County jail.{{/usCountry}}
Nichols is currently booked and in custody at Solano County jail.{{/usCountry}}
According to the jail records, Nichols has been charged with first-degree burglary, vandalism, terrorizing, and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.{{/usCountry}}
According to the jail records, Nichols has been charged with first-degree burglary, vandalism, terrorizing, and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.{{/usCountry}}
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What does the ring camera show?{{/usCountry}}
What does the ring camera show?{{/usCountry}}
The ring camera footage shows Nichols' outburst in front of a Fairfield, California home, asking the owner where his daughter is.
Nichols threatened to shatter the door and "end" the owner when he refused to respond. Nichols also inquired as to "who was in there" and how everyone was doing inside.
In the widely shared video, Nichols demanded that the homeowner answer the door by kicking it, screaming, and breaking the doorbell. The man inside acknowledged that he had never seen Nichols before.
Police said Nichols initially attempted to break into the home by kicking the front door. When unsuccessful, he reportedly entered through a sliding glass door.
At the time, the homeowner’s husband, who was away, monitored the situation through a Ring camera and rushed back to the residence. Upon arrival, he armed himself with a shovel and confronted the suspect.
A physical altercation followed, during which both the homeowner and Nichols sustained head injuries, authorities confirmed. Officers arrived within minutes and took Nichols into custody outside the home without further incident.
Nichols bail is $35,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Apr. 13.