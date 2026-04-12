Who is Jason Nichols? Man claiming to be Harry Dresden arrested in Fairfield after disturbing ring camera video emerges

A disturbing doorbell camera video showing a man identifying himself as “Harry Dresden” before allegedly attempting to break into a home has gone viral, leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Jason Thomas Nichols in Fairfield.

Ring camera footage showed a man claiming to be Harry Dresden have an outburst. (Fairfield, CA Police Department Facebook)

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According to a statement released by the Fairfield Police Department, the incident took place on April 7, 2026, in the 1700 block of Burbank Court. Officers were dispatched after reports of an unknown man attempting to force entry into a residence occupied by a woman and child.

The case has drawn attention after footage from the owner's home security system circulated widely on social media, showing the suspect behaving erratically and claiming to be a fictional character.

Read more: Texas man sentenced to death for fatally stabbing girlfriend, her 8-year-old son

Who is Jason Nichols?

The incident gained traction online after footage of the suspect identifying himself as “Harry Dresden,” a fictional wizard detective from The Dresden Files by Jim Butcher, made rounds on the internet.

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{{^usCountry}} In the books, Dresden wears a long coat. Similarly, the suspect appears in the ring camera footage wearing a long black coat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the books, Dresden wears a long coat. Similarly, the suspect appears in the ring camera footage wearing a long black coat. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Thomas Nichols. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Thomas Nichols. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nichols is currently booked and in custody at Solano County jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nichols is currently booked and in custody at Solano County jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the jail records, Nichols has been charged with first-degree burglary, vandalism, terrorizing, and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the jail records, Nichols has been charged with first-degree burglary, vandalism, terrorizing, and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What does the ring camera show? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does the ring camera show? {{/usCountry}}

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The ring camera footage shows Nichols' outburst in front of a Fairfield, California home, asking the owner where his daughter is.

Nichols threatened to shatter the door and "end" the owner when he refused to respond. Nichols also inquired as to "who was in there" and how everyone was doing inside.

In the widely shared video, Nichols demanded that the homeowner answer the door by kicking it, screaming, and breaking the doorbell. The man inside acknowledged that he had never seen Nichols before.

Police said Nichols initially attempted to break into the home by kicking the front door. When unsuccessful, he reportedly entered through a sliding glass door.

At the time, the homeowner’s husband, who was away, monitored the situation through a Ring camera and rushed back to the residence. Upon arrival, he armed himself with a shovel and confronted the suspect.

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A physical altercation followed, during which both the homeowner and Nichols sustained head injuries, authorities confirmed. Officers arrived within minutes and took Nichols into custody outside the home without further incident.

Nichols bail is $35,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Apr. 13.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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