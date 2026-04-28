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Who is Jay Bryant? 5 things to know on suspect arrested in Jam-Master Jay's 2002 murder in Queens

Jam-Master Jay murder case sees accomplice plea by Jay Bryant, potentially reopening probe after earlier convictions fell apart.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:58 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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The murder of New York City rapper Jam-Master Jay in 2002 in Queens has been a mystery for years. Though the police have not been able to zero in on a suspect who killed the rapper, major progress was made in the case on Monday.

Run-D.M.C.'s Jason Mizell, Jam-Master Jay, poses with teenagers gathered at New York's Madison Square Garden, Oct. 7, 1986.(AP)

A 52-year-old man pleaded guilty in the case in New York City, admitting that he was an accomplice in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Jason William Mizell. “I knew a gun was going to be used to shoot Jason Mizell,” Bryant told a federal magistrate on Monday. "I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime.”

So far, two people have been convicted in 2024 for the murder: Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington. While the convictions took place, they did not hold. Jordan was later cleared by a judge in the case, and the charges do not stand. H

However, the admission by Bryant could reopen the case and provide a whole new perspective on who could have killed Jam-Master Jay.

Jay Bryant admitted that he knew a gun would be used to kill Jam Master Jay and conceded that he let the men who killed Jam Master Jay in his New York City studio on the day of his death. It is unclear if Bryant would be subjected to further investigation, given that more than 22 years have passed since the murder.

4. Was Charged Three Years Ago

Notably, this is not the first time the name of Jay Bryant has come up in connection with the murder of Jam Master Jay. According to NBC News, Bryant was charged with the death of the rapper. However, the charges against the 52-year-old did not go through.

5. Had Pleaded Not Guilty

Jay Bryant pleaded not guilty when he was first charged.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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