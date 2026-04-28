Thomas Crook to Cole Allen: List of people charged with Trump assassination attempts

Cole Tomas Allen has been formally charged with attempting to assassinate the president after the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) shooting. This marks the latest of such attempts against U.S. President Donald Trump. Cole Tomas Allen has been charged with attempted assassination of President Trump following the WHCD shooting. Prosecutors stated he faces three firearm-related counts (Mandel Ngan/AFP Photo)

Prosecutors said on Monday that Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, is also charged with three counts related to firearms.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine said in court, “He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J Trump.” If found guilty, the attempted assassination of Trump risks a life sentence in jail.

Allen's charges and actions are now part of an expanding list of cases in which individuals have been accused of threatening or attempting harm against Trump.

Read more: Where did Cole Allen buy his guns? All about weapons used in WHCD shooting

Previous cases and security incidents The WHCD shooting is not an isolated event. Over the years, multiple individuals have been charged or investigated in connection with alleged plots or threats targeting Trump.

These cases vary widely in scale and intent, like unauthorized individuals infiltrating Trump's security team or attempts to breach security perimeters, to even assassination attempts.

Here are the past incidents that threatened the life of the president.

Thomas Matthew Crooks: Butler, Pennsylvania (July 2024) Three months before winning a second term in office, Trump was struck by a gunshot during a campaign rally in Butler County on July 14, 2024. Around 6:15 p.m. (22:15 GMT), at least five gunshots were heard when Trump was addressing the audience.

He fell to the ground as multiple members of the US Secret Service raced onto the platform to guard him.

A few minutes later, with blood splattered across his face and visible on his right ear, Trump was assisted to his feet by agents. He then went offstage to his motorcade. Within seconds after the gunshot, the suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service.

The next image became the highlight for the rest of his campaign when Trump appeared to shout "Fight!" at the crowd and pumped his fists before being carried away.

The shooter was eventually identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.